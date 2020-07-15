348 East 78th Street

Amenities

Large, airy 1 bedroom available in the Upper East Side. This apartment truly feels like a home thanks to the large windows that let in lots of natural light and the classic details that can be found throughout such as original hardwood floors and decorative fireplace. The separate kitchen has room for a breakfast table and windows that keep it bright. This is the perfect space for anyone looking for a classic New York home with a prewar feel. Laundry will no longer be a problem with the in-unit washer and dryer, and the spacious closets and shelves with make storage simple. Best of all, it's located on a tree-lined street near great Upper East Side restaurants and shops.