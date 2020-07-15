All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

348 East 78th Street

348 East 78th Street · (212) 729-5712 ext. 183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

348 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-R · Avail. now

$2,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
EASY APPROVAL! ***Available immediately***

Large, airy 1 bedroom available in the Upper East Side. This apartment truly feels like a home thanks to the large windows that let in lots of natural light and the classic details that can be found throughout such as original hardwood floors and decorative fireplace. The separate kitchen has room for a breakfast table and windows that keep it bright. This is the perfect space for anyone looking for a classic New York home with a prewar feel. Laundry will no longer be a problem with the in-unit washer and dryer, and the spacious closets and shelves with make storage simple. Best of all, it's located on a tree-lined street near great Upper East Side restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 East 78th Street have any available units?
348 East 78th Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 348 East 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
348 East 78th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 East 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 348 East 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 348 East 78th Street offer parking?
No, 348 East 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 348 East 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 348 East 78th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 East 78th Street have a pool?
No, 348 East 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 348 East 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 348 East 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 348 East 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 East 78th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 348 East 78th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 East 78th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
