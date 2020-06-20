All apartments in New York
Find more places like 345 W 145th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
345 W 145th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

345 W 145th Street

345 West 145th Street · (954) 552-4121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

345 West 145th Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Hillview Tower, with its 24/7 doorman, is one of the most sought-after addresses in Harlem!.
The apartment is a newly renovated studio, with eastern exposure, that provides an abundance of natural sunlight. It includes a beautiful chef kitchen with a granite countertop, a gas range oven, a super quiet refrigerator, and a dishwasher. There are also two large closets with a great deal of storage space and a windowed bathroom with a beautiful stone bath.

just steps away (A, C, B, D ).

In the building, there is a bike room and a storage room available for rent as well as large on-site laundry and community rooms. The amenities in the neighborhood include many excellent cafes and restaurants peppering the tree-lined streets of Harlem. Also in the area, are a 24-hour Pathmark supermarket, an Associated superstore, a Duane Reade, a New York Sports Club, major banking institutions, and a weekly Farmerï¿½??s Markets. There are many celebrated parks in the vicinity as well as historic jazz clubs and other cultural attractions. In addition to the luxuries provided by Hillview towers, its location makes travel easily accessible as many train and bus lines are A parking garage is conveniently located in the building.
Board Approval and Application are required.
Please email me to schedule showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 W 145th Street have any available units?
345 W 145th Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 W 145th Street have?
Some of 345 W 145th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 W 145th Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 W 145th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 W 145th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 W 145th Street is pet friendly.
Does 345 W 145th Street offer parking?
Yes, 345 W 145th Street does offer parking.
Does 345 W 145th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 W 145th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 W 145th Street have a pool?
No, 345 W 145th Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 W 145th Street have accessible units?
No, 345 W 145th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 W 145th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 W 145th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 345 W 145th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity