345 W 145th Street

Hillview Tower, with its 24/7 doorman, is one of the most sought-after addresses in Harlem!.

The apartment is a newly renovated studio, with eastern exposure, that provides an abundance of natural sunlight. It includes a beautiful chef kitchen with a granite countertop, a gas range oven, a super quiet refrigerator, and a dishwasher. There are also two large closets with a great deal of storage space and a windowed bathroom with a beautiful stone bath.



just steps away (A, C, B, D ).



In the building, there is a bike room and a storage room available for rent as well as large on-site laundry and community rooms. The amenities in the neighborhood include many excellent cafes and restaurants peppering the tree-lined streets of Harlem. Also in the area, are a 24-hour Pathmark supermarket, an Associated superstore, a Duane Reade, a New York Sports Club, major banking institutions, and a weekly Farmer's Market. There are many celebrated parks in the vicinity as well as historic jazz clubs and other cultural attractions. In addition to the luxuries provided by Hillview towers, its location makes travel easily accessible as many train and bus lines are nearby. A parking garage is conveniently located in the building.

Board Approval and Application are required.

