Designer Triple mint loft-style 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom condo located in one of the city's most central Midtown East locations. Bring your toothbrush & enjoy this wonderful oversized home-1,232 sq ft home with private outdoor space & stunning designer floor to ceiling renovations. Keyed elevator opens directly into this spacious, airy loft-like apartment with tons of southern sunlight, over 10' ceilings (the only floor in the building with them!) & oversized windows. Custom designed wall unit with desk-also turns into a queen size bed for your guests enjoyment. Open chef's kitchen features top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a built-in expresso machine, a large center island with a built-in wine cooler and natural grey-flannel schist stone. The master bedroom suite measures 25'6"x12'8", & features a king size bed, wall-to-wall carpeting & boasts beautiful custom walnut closets and built-in storage. The master has a full bath ensuite (with a whirlpool soaking tub) and charming northern views over pretty townhouse gardens. Other details include an indoor/outdoor terrace, new Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, an LG washer/dryer, central air/heat. 345 East 50th Street, located on a quiet tree-lined street, is one of 4 brownstones that were completely restored & renovated to create 23 luxury residences. This boutique condominium features a doorman, on-site gym, and storage. Sorry, no pets allowed for renters..