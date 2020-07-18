All apartments in New York
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:41 AM

345 East 50th Street

345 East 50th Street · (212) 360-7138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 East 50th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$4,950

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
pool
Designer Triple mint loft-style 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom condo located in one of the city's most central Midtown East locations. Bring your toothbrush & enjoy this wonderful oversized home-1,232 sq ft home with private outdoor space & stunning designer floor to ceiling renovations. Keyed elevator opens directly into this spacious, airy loft-like apartment with tons of southern sunlight, over 10' ceilings (the only floor in the building with them!) & oversized windows. Custom designed wall unit with desk-also turns into a queen size bed for your guests enjoyment. Open chef's kitchen features top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a built-in expresso machine, a large center island with a built-in wine cooler and natural grey-flannel schist stone. The master bedroom suite measures 25'6"x12'8", & features a king size bed, wall-to-wall carpeting & boasts beautiful custom walnut closets and built-in storage. The master has a full bath ensuite (with a whirlpool soaking tub) and charming northern views over pretty townhouse gardens. Other details include an indoor/outdoor terrace, new Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, an LG washer/dryer, central air/heat. 345 East 50th Street, located on a quiet tree-lined street, is one of 4 brownstones that were completely restored & renovated to create 23 luxury residences. This boutique condominium features a doorman, on-site gym, and storage. Sorry, no pets allowed for renters..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 East 50th Street have any available units?
345 East 50th Street has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 East 50th Street have?
Some of 345 East 50th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 East 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 East 50th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 East 50th Street pet-friendly?
No, 345 East 50th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 345 East 50th Street offer parking?
No, 345 East 50th Street does not offer parking.
Does 345 East 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 East 50th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 East 50th Street have a pool?
Yes, 345 East 50th Street has a pool.
Does 345 East 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 345 East 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 East 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 East 50th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
