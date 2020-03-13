All apartments in New York
345 East 12th Street
345 East 12th Street

345 East 12th Street · (917) 862-0274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NEWLY RENOVATED**SPACIOUS & SUNNY*Hurry now to land this NEWLY RENOVATED & BRIGHT apartment in NYC's best neighborhood! Super QUIET and SPACIOUS, this open and expansive apartment features a QUEEN SIZE BEDROOM, HARDWOOD floors and 10' ceilings throughout, LARGE living room, new windowed bathroom with stall shower and pedestal sink, and sleek windowed kitchen with QUARTZ countertops, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, gas stove, and beautiful wood cabinets. Living room can be easily converted to a 2nd bedroom for a great share.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the L 4 5 6 N Q R subways, NYU, Union Square. Steps to great gyms and supermarkets including Trader Joes and Whole Foods. Downtowns best restaurants and entertainment just outside your door. Penny Farthing, Village East Cinemas, Bar Veloce, Hearth, Thompkins Square Park, Westville, Kanoyama, SMac, a wonderful Farmers Market and so much more just steps away! Guarantors welcome. No Fee. KW241068

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 East 12th Street have any available units?
345 East 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 East 12th Street have?
Some of 345 East 12th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 East 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 345 East 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 345 East 12th Street offer parking?
No, 345 East 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 345 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 East 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 345 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 345 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 East 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
