345 East 12th Street

*NEWLY RENOVATED**SPACIOUS & SUNNY*Hurry now to land this NEWLY RENOVATED & BRIGHT apartment in NYC's best neighborhood! Super QUIET and SPACIOUS, this open and expansive apartment features a QUEEN SIZE BEDROOM, HARDWOOD floors and 10' ceilings throughout, LARGE living room, new windowed bathroom with stall shower and pedestal sink, and sleek windowed kitchen with QUARTZ countertops, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, gas stove, and beautiful wood cabinets. Living room can be easily converted to a 2nd bedroom for a great share.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the L 4 5 6 N Q R subways, NYU, Union Square. Steps to great gyms and supermarkets including Trader Joes and Whole Foods. Downtowns best restaurants and entertainment just outside your door. Penny Farthing, Village East Cinemas, Bar Veloce, Hearth, Thompkins Square Park, Westville, Kanoyama, SMac, a wonderful Farmers Market and so much more just steps away! Guarantors welcome. No Fee. KW241068