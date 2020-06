Amenities

Welcome home to this spacious one bedroom apartment on a quiet tree lined street on the Upper East Side!



Apartment features a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, oversized bedroom, and high ceilings. Located on the first floor and apartment features a HUGE PRIVATE GARDEN off of the bedroom.



This apartment is located just one block from the Second Avenue Subway with access to tons of transportation options as well as Upper East Side hot spots including Asphalt Green and Carl Schurz Park.



Pet friendly and available for immediate lease! EMAIL for an appointment to view.