Last updated May 16 2020 at 3:47 AM

330 East 75th Street

330 East 75th Street · (203) 856-8533
Location

330 East 75th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-L · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
concierge
doorman
parking
garage
valet service
Please email both agents with any inquiries

This charming one-bedroom apartment makes 650 square feet feel bigger than it actually is thanks to its high ceilings and large open layout with warm Brazilian cherrywood floors! Located on a high floor in a white-glove building, this quiet home captures gorgeous city views that bring in tons of natural sunlight thanks to an oversized wall of windows in the living area. The open kitchen is perfect for delicious home-cooked meals with essential stainless steel appliances such as a full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher and oven. The massive bedroom can easily accommodate a king-sized bed, and the marble bathroom boasts a soaking tub and massive mirror. Plus, residents can take advantage of a washer and dryer located on every floor!

The Saratoga is a luxurious full-service condominium built in 1984 that features a prominent freestanding clock just outside the building. Residents can indulge in upscale amenities such as a 24-hour doorman, part-time concierge, parking garage with valet service, a community garden and a landscaped rooftop deck with spectacular 360-degree views of Central Park and Manhattan. Just steps outside your building are a wide array of fine dining, excellent shopping, local bars and more neighborhood hot spots, as you can quickly access Central Park and other local parks, the East River Promenade, as well as the Q, 4, 5 and 6 subway lines. Board approval is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 East 75th Street have any available units?
330 East 75th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 East 75th Street have?
Some of 330 East 75th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 East 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 East 75th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 East 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 East 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 330 East 75th Street offer parking?
Yes, 330 East 75th Street does offer parking.
Does 330 East 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 East 75th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 East 75th Street have a pool?
No, 330 East 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 East 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 330 East 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 East 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 East 75th Street has units with dishwashers.
