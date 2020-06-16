330 East 33rd Street

Amenities

An Architectural Digest modernist designed 1100 SF loft-like one bedroom, one bath residence at Kips Bay Towers Condominium. Two buildings designed in the Brutalist Architecture style, by world renowned architect I. M. Pei. Featuring its signature oversized concrete window openings facing the garden with full tree top views. The interior of this home continues with I.M. Peis minimalist approach exposing classic building materials such as polished concrete floors and columns then accenting with warm walnut wood custom kitchen and wardrobe cabinets throughout. Additional home features a perfect layout for entertaining with its plush circular couches, custom leather tufted window seating and full dining table with chairs. Kips Bay Towers outdoor amenities include zenn landscaped gardens, a playground, basketball court and a field for sports. In addition, this high-rise includes a 24 hour doorman, live-in super, concierge, fitness center. community room, storage, bike room, playroom, laundry room and a public parking garage. The Kips Bay neighborhood is located in a coveted area as it is centered near major medical facilities and has easy access to bridges, tunnels, Grand Central Terminal and subway/ bus transportation. Sorry, no pets allowed.