Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:22 AM

330 East 33rd Street

330 East 33rd Street · (212) 941-2588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
gym
playground
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bike storage
garage
An Architectural Digest modernist designed 1100 SF loft-like one bedroom, one bath residence at Kips Bay Towers Condominium. Two buildings designed in the Brutalist Architecture style, by world renowned architect I. M. Pei. Featuring its signature oversized concrete window openings facing the garden with full tree top views. The interior of this home continues with I.M. Peis minimalist approach exposing classic building materials such as polished concrete floors and columns then accenting with warm walnut wood custom kitchen and wardrobe cabinets throughout. Additional home features a perfect layout for entertaining with its plush circular couches, custom leather tufted window seating and full dining table with chairs. Kips Bay Towers outdoor amenities include zenn landscaped gardens, a playground, basketball court and a field for sports. In addition, this high-rise includes a 24 hour doorman, live-in super, concierge, fitness center. community room, storage, bike room, playroom, laundry room and a public parking garage. The Kips Bay neighborhood is located in a coveted area as it is centered near major medical facilities and has easy access to bridges, tunnels, Grand Central Terminal and subway/ bus transportation. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 East 33rd Street have any available units?
330 East 33rd Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 East 33rd Street have?
Some of 330 East 33rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 East 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 East 33rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 East 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 East 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 330 East 33rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 330 East 33rd Street does offer parking.
Does 330 East 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 East 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 East 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 330 East 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 East 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 330 East 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 East 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 East 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
