33 Rector Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access valet service

Rare massive Flex 3/2 Bath apartment in a classic luxury building located in the Financial District near Battery Park City. The pristine unit features large bedrooms that can easily fit King sized beds with expansive closet space. The bright and open living area is adorned with 10 foot high ceilings and gorgeous hardwood floors.Also includes a fully-equipped galley kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, two full baths with contemporary finishes and a washer/dryer in unit. This full-service building flawlessly combines Pre-War charm with modern elegance.Amenities include 24-hour doorman, elevator, laundry facility, fitness center, rooftop terrace, valet service, on-site superintendent and parking and storage are available. Pets are welcome. Conveniently located just steps from the 1/2/3/4/5/E/R subway lines and beautiful Battery Park. Bouklis194353