Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

33 Rector Street

33 Rector Street · (212) 402-7855
Location

33 Rector Street, New York, NY 10006
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
valet service
Rare massive Flex 3/2 Bath apartment in a classic luxury building located in the Financial District near Battery Park City. The pristine unit features large bedrooms that can easily fit King sized beds with expansive closet space. The bright and open living area is adorned with 10 foot high ceilings and gorgeous hardwood floors.Also includes a fully-equipped galley kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, two full baths with contemporary finishes and a washer/dryer in unit. This full-service building flawlessly combines Pre-War charm with modern elegance.Amenities include 24-hour doorman, elevator, laundry facility, fitness center, rooftop terrace, valet service, on-site superintendent and parking and storage are available. Pets are welcome. Conveniently located just steps from the 1/2/3/4/5/E/R subway lines and beautiful Battery Park. Bouklis194353

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Rector Street have any available units?
33 Rector Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Rector Street have?
Some of 33 Rector Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Rector Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Rector Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Rector Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Rector Street is pet friendly.
Does 33 Rector Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 Rector Street does offer parking.
Does 33 Rector Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Rector Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Rector Street have a pool?
No, 33 Rector Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Rector Street have accessible units?
Yes, 33 Rector Street has accessible units.
Does 33 Rector Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Rector Street has units with dishwashers.
