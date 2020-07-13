All apartments in New York
Find more places like 325 Bowery.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
325 Bowery
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:14 PM

325 Bowery

325 Bowery · (917) 974-6359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Bowery
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

325 Bowery, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$9,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
This ~1,750sf newly renovated three (3) bedroom, two (2) bathroom loft, is located at the corner of 2nd Street and Bowery. It features stainless steel appliances in the sleek open kitchen, with 6 windows facing both South and West. It also offers 2 decorative fireplaces, hard wood floors, 10' 6" ceilings, and a windowed bathroom. This corner apartment loft is flooded with natural light, and boasts an abundance of space.

The Bouwerij Lofts at 325 Bowery (2 E 2nd St.) is on the corner of a lush tree-lined block in the center of NoHo. North of Houston Street, this hidden gem is nestled between SoHo, Greenwich Village and the East Village. It somehow remains under-the-radar, yet bestows exclusive loft apartments and neighboring every desired street you may have heard; Lafayette, Bond, Bleecker, Cooper, Astor, and St. Mark's. This IS the heart of downtown, and you can literally tap into every beat. Central access to subways lines (6, N, R, F, B, D, M), and steps from vital bus lines. The name Bowery derives from an antiquated Dutch word Bouwerij, for "farm". In the 17th century, this area encompassed many farms. Charm can be found everywhere from the old cobble stones of Bond Street, to the historic auditorium of Bowery Theatre- once the largest auditorium in North America. Whole Foods is 2 blocks away, as well as mouth-watering restaurants such as; Bar Primi, Lafayette, Bond Street Sushi, and so many more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Bowery have any available units?
325 Bowery has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Bowery have?
Some of 325 Bowery's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Bowery currently offering any rent specials?
325 Bowery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Bowery pet-friendly?
No, 325 Bowery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 325 Bowery offer parking?
No, 325 Bowery does not offer parking.
Does 325 Bowery have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Bowery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Bowery have a pool?
No, 325 Bowery does not have a pool.
Does 325 Bowery have accessible units?
No, 325 Bowery does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Bowery have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Bowery does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 325 Bowery?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Cambridge
500 East 85th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Stratford
1385 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
Tribeca Bridge Tower
450 North End Avenue
New York, NY 10282
The Marlowe
145 East 81st Street
New York, NY 10028
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity