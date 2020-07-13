Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

This ~1,750sf newly renovated three (3) bedroom, two (2) bathroom loft, is located at the corner of 2nd Street and Bowery. It features stainless steel appliances in the sleek open kitchen, with 6 windows facing both South and West. It also offers 2 decorative fireplaces, hard wood floors, 10' 6" ceilings, and a windowed bathroom. This corner apartment loft is flooded with natural light, and boasts an abundance of space.



The Bouwerij Lofts at 325 Bowery (2 E 2nd St.) is on the corner of a lush tree-lined block in the center of NoHo. North of Houston Street, this hidden gem is nestled between SoHo, Greenwich Village and the East Village. It somehow remains under-the-radar, yet bestows exclusive loft apartments and neighboring every desired street you may have heard; Lafayette, Bond, Bleecker, Cooper, Astor, and St. Mark's. This IS the heart of downtown, and you can literally tap into every beat. Central access to subways lines (6, N, R, F, B, D, M), and steps from vital bus lines. The name Bowery derives from an antiquated Dutch word Bouwerij, for "farm". In the 17th century, this area encompassed many farms. Charm can be found everywhere from the old cobble stones of Bond Street, to the historic auditorium of Bowery Theatre- once the largest auditorium in North America. Whole Foods is 2 blocks away, as well as mouth-watering restaurants such as; Bar Primi, Lafayette, Bond Street Sushi, and so many more!