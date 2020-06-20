All apartments in New York
324 East 73rd Street
324 East 73rd Street

324 East 73rd Street · (212) 750-3300 ext. 111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

324 East 73rd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Photo's Coming SoonFantastic, spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment on a the quite tree-lined block in the Upper East Side. The apartment features High ceilings, exposed brick, window in each room, southern exposure and hardwood floors. This apartment is situated in a magnificent neighborhood, close to plenty of restaurants, shopping, bars, groceries, drug stores and public transportation (Q train is only 1 block away & the 6 train in 5 minutes away)!!! Self-service laundry in the building as well. Contact me to TODAY to schedule a showing!Alexander Taic - PeterAshe Realty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 East 73rd Street have any available units?
324 East 73rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 324 East 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 East 73rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 East 73rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 324 East 73rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 324 East 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 324 East 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 324 East 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 East 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 East 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 324 East 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 East 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 324 East 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 East 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 East 73rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 East 73rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 East 73rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
