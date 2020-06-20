324 East 73rd Street

Amenities

Photo's Coming SoonFantastic, spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment on a the quite tree-lined block in the Upper East Side. The apartment features High ceilings, exposed brick, window in each room, southern exposure and hardwood floors. This apartment is situated in a magnificent neighborhood, close to plenty of restaurants, shopping, bars, groceries, drug stores and public transportation (Q train is only 1 block away & the 6 train in 5 minutes away)!!! Self-service laundry in the building as well. Contact me to TODAY to schedule a showing!Alexander Taic - PeterAshe Realty