Home
/
New York, NY
/
321 West 89th Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

321 West 89th Street

321 West 89th Street · (347) 233-1169
Location

321 West 89th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*NEW TO MARKET*NO BROKER'S FEE!! Co-brokers 7.5 welcome!

PERFECT 2 BED APARTMENT FOR SHARES, SINGLES, COUPLES, FAMILIES or use as a ONE BEDROOM with HOME OFFICE, some have even used it as a studio with HOME OFFICE and WALK IN CLOSET/DRESSING ROOM, the possibilities are endless - and all are welcome!

Amazing, unbeatable location near Riverside Park, a charming pre-war TWO BEDROOM with EVERY SQUARE INCH COMPLETELY RENOVATED with beautiful SOLID WOOD DOORS, WIDE WOOD PLANK FLOORS, beautiful gleaming new GRANITE countertops, HARDWOOD cabinets, brand new appliances, BRAND NEW BATHROOM with CROWN MOLDING throughout the home as well as a DECO FIREPLACE and CHANDELIERS with ceiling to floor windows for your gorgeous SOUTHERN EXPOSURE SUNSHINE to come streaming into this perfect apartment in the most sought after part of the Upper West Side! Just 1 flight up on 2nd floor.

Neighborhood has just as much to offer as the apartment does with Le Pain Quotidien and Starbucks, C-Town, Food Emporium and Murrays Sturgeon Shop, Duane Reade, Chase and TD, laundromats and dry cleaners as well as Gary Null's Uptown Whole Foods and Kosher Market Place just steps from the apartment and tons of great restaurants and bars as well as the beautiful Riverside Park. Convenient transportation options nearby M86 or M96 to cross town, the M4 or M5 to go up or downtown, or a short walk to the 1,2,3 on Broadway and 96th or the 1 at 86th St.

Contact me immediately to view a video of your new home!,*AGENT'S EXCLUSIVE*LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION*

*PERFECT FOR SHARES*

Amazing, unbeatable location near Riverside Park, a charming pre-war TWO BEDROOM with EVERY SQUARE INCH COMPLETELY RENOVATED with beautiful SOLID WOOD DOORS, WIDE WOOD PLANK FLOORS, beautiful gleaming new GRANITE countertops, HARDWOOD cabinets, brand new appliances, BRAND NEW BATHROOM with CROWN MOLDING throughout the home as well as a DECO FIREPLACE and CHANDELIERS with ceiling to floor windows for your gorgeous SOUTHERN EXPOSURE SUNSHINE to come streaming into this perfect apartment in the most sought after part of the Upper West Side!

Neighborhood has just as much to offer as the apartment does with Le Pain Quotidien and Starbucks, C-Town, Food Emporium and Murrays Sturgeon Shop, Duane Reade, Chase and TD, laundromats and dry cleaners as well as Gary Null's Uptown Whole Foods and Kosher Market Place just steps from the apartment and tons of great restaurants and bars as well as the beautiful Riverside Park. Convenient transportation options nearby M86 or M96 to cross town, the M4 or M5 to go up or downtown, or a short walk to the 1,2,3 on Broadway and 96th or the 1 at 86th St.

$2562 is net effective rent with one month free rent on a 12 month lease at a full 15% broker fee
OR
This apartment is a NO FEE apartment when rented through the listing agent at $2795 and the 2nd month may be used as the broker fee

Contact me immediately to see this perfect two bedroom that you've been looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 West 89th Street have any available units?
321 West 89th Street has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 West 89th Street have?
Some of 321 West 89th Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 West 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 West 89th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 West 89th Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 West 89th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 321 West 89th Street offer parking?
No, 321 West 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 West 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 West 89th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 West 89th Street have a pool?
No, 321 West 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 West 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 321 West 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 West 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 West 89th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
