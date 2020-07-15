321 West 89th Street

Amenities

*NEW TO MARKET*NO BROKER'S FEE!! Co-brokers 7.5 welcome!



PERFECT 2 BED APARTMENT FOR SHARES, SINGLES, COUPLES, FAMILIES or use as a ONE BEDROOM with HOME OFFICE, some have even used it as a studio with HOME OFFICE and WALK IN CLOSET/DRESSING ROOM, the possibilities are endless - and all are welcome!



Amazing, unbeatable location near Riverside Park, a charming pre-war TWO BEDROOM with EVERY SQUARE INCH COMPLETELY RENOVATED with beautiful SOLID WOOD DOORS, WIDE WOOD PLANK FLOORS, beautiful gleaming new GRANITE countertops, HARDWOOD cabinets, brand new appliances, BRAND NEW BATHROOM with CROWN MOLDING throughout the home as well as a DECO FIREPLACE and CHANDELIERS with ceiling to floor windows for your gorgeous SOUTHERN EXPOSURE SUNSHINE to come streaming into this perfect apartment in the most sought after part of the Upper West Side! Just 1 flight up on 2nd floor.



Neighborhood has just as much to offer as the apartment does with Le Pain Quotidien and Starbucks, C-Town, Food Emporium and Murrays Sturgeon Shop, Duane Reade, Chase and TD, laundromats and dry cleaners as well as Gary Null's Uptown Whole Foods and Kosher Market Place just steps from the apartment and tons of great restaurants and bars as well as the beautiful Riverside Park. Convenient transportation options nearby M86 or M96 to cross town, the M4 or M5 to go up or downtown, or a short walk to the 1,2,3 on Broadway and 96th or the 1 at 86th St.



$2562 is net effective rent with one month free rent on a 12 month lease at a full 15% broker fee

OR

This apartment is a NO FEE apartment when rented through the listing agent at $2795 and the 2nd month may be used as the broker fee



