All apartments in New York
Find more places like 321 West 110th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
321 West 110th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

321 West 110th Street

321 W 110th St · (212) 941-2569
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Morningside Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

321 W 110th St, New York, NY 10026
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bike storage
hot tub
lobby
Corcoran is pleased to present the ultimate view rental, 321 W. 110th Street 4A, a two bedroom two bathroom corner unit directly facing Morningside Park and one block to Central Park on the Upper West Side/Morningside Heights/Harlem. 321 W. 110th Street 4A is all about light, views, amenities and location: a corner unit rental with 11-foot ceilings and walls of glass, 321 W. 110th Street 4A blurs the lines between indoors and out with direct frontage on Morningside Park, views to St. John the Divine, a carpet of trees and the charming weekly farmers market. Bathed in all-day southern and western light, 321 W. 110th Street 4A is a loft-like two bedroom two bathroom rental with a gourmet kitchen and spa baths, chic finishes, great closets, washer/dryer and beautiful hardwood floors all in a full service building.A handsome lobby with full-time door staff welcomes you and your guests to One Morningside, a full-service building with common outdoor deck, sunlit gym, bike storage and onsite staff. Location is key and 321 W. 110th Street 4A has it all: direct frontage on Morningside Park (at the edge of Upper West Side/Morningside Heights/Harlem), dry cleaner, cafes and grocery next door, B/C at the newly renovated station at W. 110th Street, a one block stroll to Central Park and major shopping and Whole Foods at 98th Street and Columbus. 321 W. 110th Street 4A is a rare offer priced lower than nearby luxury rentals and a must-see property. Virtual Tour available so contact exclusive broker and find the serenity you deserve. Also available for sale at $1,580,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 West 110th Street have any available units?
321 West 110th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 West 110th Street have?
Some of 321 West 110th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 West 110th Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 West 110th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 West 110th Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 West 110th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 321 West 110th Street offer parking?
No, 321 West 110th Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 West 110th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 West 110th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 West 110th Street have a pool?
No, 321 West 110th Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 West 110th Street have accessible units?
No, 321 West 110th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 West 110th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 West 110th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 321 West 110th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity