321 West 110th Street

Corcoran is pleased to present the ultimate view rental, 321 W. 110th Street 4A, a two bedroom two bathroom corner unit directly facing Morningside Park and one block to Central Park on the Upper West Side/Morningside Heights/Harlem. 321 W. 110th Street 4A is all about light, views, amenities and location: a corner unit rental with 11-foot ceilings and walls of glass, 321 W. 110th Street 4A blurs the lines between indoors and out with direct frontage on Morningside Park, views to St. John the Divine, a carpet of trees and the charming weekly farmers market. Bathed in all-day southern and western light, 321 W. 110th Street 4A is a loft-like two bedroom two bathroom rental with a gourmet kitchen and spa baths, chic finishes, great closets, washer/dryer and beautiful hardwood floors all in a full service building.A handsome lobby with full-time door staff welcomes you and your guests to One Morningside, a full-service building with common outdoor deck, sunlit gym, bike storage and onsite staff. Location is key and 321 W. 110th Street 4A has it all: direct frontage on Morningside Park (at the edge of Upper West Side/Morningside Heights/Harlem), dry cleaner, cafes and grocery next door, B/C at the newly renovated station at W. 110th Street, a one block stroll to Central Park and major shopping and Whole Foods at 98th Street and Columbus. 321 W. 110th Street 4A is a rare offer priced lower than nearby luxury rentals and a must-see property. Virtual Tour available so contact exclusive broker and find the serenity you deserve. Also available for sale at $1,580,000