Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:12 PM

319 East 92nd Street

319 East 92nd Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

319 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$4,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
STUNNING FLOOR THROUGH 4 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH 2 FULL BATHS + TERRACE! THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!This absolutely gorgeous apartment is renovated and oversized. It has 4 huge bedrooms, 2 baths (1 on each floor) , a fully equipped kitchen, dining/living space combination and a large terrace. All bedrooms have their own large closet. Lots of sunlight flood this home from South and North exposures. Hardwood flooring is throughout the entire apartment. 1st floor: 2 BRs, Kitchen, living/dining space and 1 bath!2nd floor: 2 BRs, 1 bath and the terrace. The 2 bedrooms each have sliding doors leading to the terrace.Please note this is a 4 flight walk up to the 5th floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 East 92nd Street have any available units?
319 East 92nd Street has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 319 East 92nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
319 East 92nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 East 92nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 319 East 92nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 319 East 92nd Street offer parking?
No, 319 East 92nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 319 East 92nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 East 92nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 East 92nd Street have a pool?
No, 319 East 92nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 319 East 92nd Street have accessible units?
No, 319 East 92nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 319 East 92nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 East 92nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 East 92nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 East 92nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
