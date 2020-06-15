318 West 75th Street

Amenities

Let the warm natural North & South facing sunlight draw you into this very spacious and contemporary abode. This apartment offers the perfect blend of historical charm and modern amenities. Exposed brick walls, beautifully maintained hardwood floors and a decorative fireplace provide the perfect well-appointed touches. The kitchen provides stainless appliances and there is a lovely marble bathroom. This third-floor walk-up apartment easily fits a queen size-bed in the master bedroom, a full-size bed in the second bedroom, and two full-size sofa beds in the living room. Just 1 block to gorgeous Riverside Park, Boat Basin, and Fairway market. Rent concessions available for longer-term leases.This charming five-story turn of the century townhouse building is ideally located on the desirable Upper West Side in a safe and vibrant neighborhood. Situated on a quiet side street adjacent to Riverside Park, it is just minutes away from the array of shops and restaurants that line Broadway. Our newly renovated studio, I bedroom, and 2 bedroom apartments can come fully furnished and equipped with everything you will need, or unfurnished. Whether for business or pleasure, our contemporary air-conditioned apartments offer a serene oasis from the excitement of the city, with comfortable beds, sumptuous linens, and all the necessary accouterments. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms and hardwood floors are among the amenities. Apartments feature high ceilings, dramatic lighting and multiple windows for exceptional light. The building also offers a convenient laundry room with coin-operated machines on the lower level. The original staircase is still in use as there is no elevator in the building. The location is within easy walking distance to Lincoln Center, the Museum of Natural History, Central Park and the Time Warner shopping mall at Columbus Circle. Convenient public transportation is just minutes away, easily connecting you to Times Square and all the cultural sites and tourist attractions.