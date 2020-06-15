All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

318 West 75th Street

318 West 75th Street · (646) 300-1272
Location

318 West 75th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Let the warm natural North & South facing sunlight draw you into this very spacious and contemporary abode. This apartment offers the perfect blend of historical charm and modern amenities. Exposed brick walls, beautifully maintained hardwood floors and a decorative fireplace provide the perfect well-appointed touches. The kitchen provides stainless appliances and there is a lovely marble bathroom. This third-floor walk-up apartment easily fits a queen size-bed in the master bedroom, a full-size bed in the second bedroom, and two full-size sofa beds in the living room. Just 1 block to gorgeous Riverside Park, Boat Basin, and Fairway market. Rent concessions available for longer-term leases.This charming five-story turn of the century townhouse building is ideally located on the desirable Upper West Side in a safe and vibrant neighborhood. Situated on a quiet side street adjacent to Riverside Park, it is just minutes away from the array of shops and restaurants that line Broadway. Our newly renovated studio, I bedroom, and 2 bedroom apartments can come fully furnished and equipped with everything you will need, or unfurnished. Whether for business or pleasure, our contemporary air-conditioned apartments offer a serene oasis from the excitement of the city, with comfortable beds, sumptuous linens, and all the necessary accouterments. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms and hardwood floors are among the amenities. Apartments feature high ceilings, dramatic lighting and multiple windows for exceptional light. The building also offers a convenient laundry room with coin-operated machines on the lower level. The original staircase is still in use as there is no elevator in the building. The location is within easy walking distance to Lincoln Center, the Museum of Natural History, Central Park and the Time Warner shopping mall at Columbus Circle. Convenient public transportation is just minutes away, easily connecting you to Times Square and all the cultural sites and tourist attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 West 75th Street have any available units?
318 West 75th Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 West 75th Street have?
Some of 318 West 75th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 West 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
318 West 75th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 West 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 318 West 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 318 West 75th Street offer parking?
No, 318 West 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 318 West 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 West 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 West 75th Street have a pool?
No, 318 West 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 318 West 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 318 West 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 318 West 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 West 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
