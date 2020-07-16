316 West 139th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Renovated two bedroom one bathroom apartment with laundry room in building!Apartment features high ceilings and exposed brick. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets, granite countertops. The bedrooms have southern exposure. The bathroom features modern finishes with a custom glass shower door. The building features the laundry room in the basement.The Edge Harlem, Manhattanville Coffee, and Saint Nicholas Park are all just a few blocks away!Nearby trains include the A, C, B, D.