Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:46 PM

316 West 139th Street

316 West 139th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

316 West 139th Street, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Renovated two bedroom one bathroom apartment with laundry room in building!Apartment features high ceilings and exposed brick. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets, granite countertops. The bedrooms have southern exposure. The bathroom features modern finishes with a custom glass shower door. The building features the laundry room in the basement.The Edge Harlem, Manhattanville Coffee, and Saint Nicholas Park are all just a few blocks away!Nearby trains include the A, C, B, D.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 West 139th Street have any available units?
316 West 139th Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 West 139th Street have?
Some of 316 West 139th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 West 139th Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 West 139th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 West 139th Street pet-friendly?
No, 316 West 139th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 316 West 139th Street offer parking?
No, 316 West 139th Street does not offer parking.
Does 316 West 139th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 West 139th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 West 139th Street have a pool?
No, 316 West 139th Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 West 139th Street have accessible units?
No, 316 West 139th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 316 West 139th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 West 139th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
