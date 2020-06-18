All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2019 at 5:22 AM

312 West 87th Street

312 W 87th St · (646) 397-4328
Location

312 W 87th St, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West 87th Street, Manhattan, New York, NY 10024 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hugh O'Donnell, Bond New York, (646) 397-4328. Available from: 06/12/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. All new renovations: hardwood floors; marble bath; beautiful kitchen. Situated in a well-maintained walkup building with on-site superintendent, surrounded by all of the neighborhoods renowned shopping, dining and entertainment. Accessible to B, C, 1, 2 and 3 subway lines. Call Hugh now at 347.334.0224 or email hugh.bondny@gmail.com. We won't stop looking until we find your dream apartment. [ Published 12-Jun-19 / ID 3024738 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 West 87th Street have any available units?
312 West 87th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 312 West 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 West 87th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 West 87th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 West 87th Street is pet friendly.
Does 312 West 87th Street offer parking?
No, 312 West 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 312 West 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 West 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 West 87th Street have a pool?
No, 312 West 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 West 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 312 West 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 West 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 West 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 West 87th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 West 87th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
