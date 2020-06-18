312 West 87th Street

Amenities

West 87th Street, Manhattan, New York, NY 10024 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hugh O'Donnell, Bond New York, (646) 397-4328. Available from: 06/12/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. All new renovations: hardwood floors; marble bath; beautiful kitchen. Situated in a well-maintained walkup building with on-site superintendent, surrounded by all of the neighborhoods renowned shopping, dining and entertainment. Accessible to B, C, 1, 2 and 3 subway lines. Call Hugh now at 347.334.0224 or email hugh.bondny@gmail.com. We won't stop looking until we find your dream apartment. [ Published 12-Jun-19 / ID 3024738 ]