Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage doorman extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking garage

You'll feel at home in this wonderful, spacious alcove studio with abundant sunshine from the wall of windows facing north. The alcove sleeping area is warm and inviting. Dining is a pleasure as you enjoy the open space of your surroundings. The apartment has a lot of closet space and the building has an extra storage area. There are also laundry facilities in the building. A lovely roof deck is open during the spring and summer. The garage in the building offers a cut rate to shareholders. This is a full service building with a twenty four hour doorman and live in super. The building is located in a very desirable Upper East Side location which is close to all transportation, shopping, and excellent restaurants. The Second Avenue Subway is just around the corner!