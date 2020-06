Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

West 104th Street between West End Avenue & Riverside Drive - very well kept Pre War building -Elevator, Laundry, Live in Super and the large rooms you seek.The two bedrooms are full size - each can easily fit King Size beds and all the furniture you have with large closets in both rooms including a walk in closet in the master bedroom. 1.5 bathrooms full common bath and a 1/2 bath off the kitchen. Kitchen has a dishwasher.Elevator building with laundry. Attentive live in super. Pets are allowed. The building is steps away from Riverside Park. Minutes from the subway and local buses, and a ton of shopping on broadway. Please contact me at your convenience! SoveRE77582