303 East 37th Street

Located in the rear of a quiet Art-Deco building, sits this spacious prewar studio. This unit is saturated with prewar character, including a step down sunken living room, cast iron railings, a dressing area with walking closet and parquet floors. Located on a rear corner of the elevator building, Unit 5 is both quiet and well lit, creating a tranquil living space.

The custom kitchen was designed by Scavolini, an Italian designer, and maximizes space providing both ample storage and counter top space. Furthermore, the chefs kitchen comes fully stocked with all the accessories, and cooking equipment needed to test out new recipes or to entertain. Moving from the kitchen you enter the dressing area, which is wide enough for extra storage, and also has 3 spacious closets, including a custom designed walk-in closet. Once past the dressing area, you will reach the newly renovated bathroom complete with a large soaking tub, and window.



Overall Unit 5 feels more like a 1 bedroom than a studio due to its full kitchen, numerous closets and spacious layout. This is truly a unique and charming apartment that is move in ready. Contact The Polaris Team with any questions.