New York, NY
303 East 37th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

303 East 37th Street

303 East 37th Street · (917) 246-7750
Location

303 East 37th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 5-B · Avail. now

$2,775

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Located in the rear of a quiet Art-Deco building, sits this spacious prewar studio. This unit is saturated with prewar character, including a step down sunken living room, cast iron railings, a dressing area with walking closet and parquet floors. Located on a rear corner of the elevator building, Unit 5 is both quiet and well lit, creating a tranquil living space.
The custom kitchen was designed by Scavolini, an Italian designer, and maximizes space providing both ample storage and counter top space. Furthermore, the chefs kitchen comes fully stocked with all the accessories, and cooking equipment needed to test out new recipes or to entertain. Moving from the kitchen you enter the dressing area, which is wide enough for extra storage, and also has 3 spacious closets, including a custom designed walk-in closet. Once past the dressing area, you will reach the newly renovated bathroom complete with a large soaking tub, and window.

Overall Unit 5 feels more like a 1 bedroom than a studio due to its full kitchen, numerous closets and spacious layout. This is truly a unique and charming apartment that is move in ready. Contact The Polaris Team with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 East 37th Street have any available units?
303 East 37th Street has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 East 37th Street have?
Some of 303 East 37th Street's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 East 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 East 37th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 East 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 303 East 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 303 East 37th Street offer parking?
No, 303 East 37th Street does not offer parking.
Does 303 East 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 East 37th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 East 37th Street have a pool?
No, 303 East 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 East 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 303 East 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 East 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 East 37th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
