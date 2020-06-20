All apartments in New York
303 EAST 33 STREET

303 East 33rd Street · (917) 885-2588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

303 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
media room
Beautifully appointed One bedroom rental Fully Furnished ,

Green luxury condominium building,

This turnkey unit is the Perfect Furnished Rental, from flat screen televisions, linens, plush bath towels, washer and dryer and much more.

An enclave of peace and quiet , Zen garden with large centerpiece fireplace, spacious and comfortable Lounge area, gorgeous roof deck as well as a gym and a 24 hour doorman.

All shopping conveniences at your doorstep, Starbuck's, Fairways, Trader Joe's, Duane Reade, as well as a Loew's multiplex theater and a great variety of eating venues and bars.

ONE YEAR LEASE MINIMUM WITH OPTION TO RENEW!

Call 917-885-2588 EXCLUSIVE BROKER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 EAST 33 STREET have any available units?
303 EAST 33 STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 EAST 33 STREET have?
Some of 303 EAST 33 STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 EAST 33 STREET currently offering any rent specials?
303 EAST 33 STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 EAST 33 STREET pet-friendly?
No, 303 EAST 33 STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 303 EAST 33 STREET offer parking?
No, 303 EAST 33 STREET does not offer parking.
Does 303 EAST 33 STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 EAST 33 STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 EAST 33 STREET have a pool?
No, 303 EAST 33 STREET does not have a pool.
Does 303 EAST 33 STREET have accessible units?
No, 303 EAST 33 STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 303 EAST 33 STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 EAST 33 STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
