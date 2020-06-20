303 EAST 33 STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym media room

Beautifully appointed One bedroom rental Fully Furnished ,



Green luxury condominium building,



This turnkey unit is the Perfect Furnished Rental, from flat screen televisions, linens, plush bath towels, washer and dryer and much more.



An enclave of peace and quiet , Zen garden with large centerpiece fireplace, spacious and comfortable Lounge area, gorgeous roof deck as well as a gym and a 24 hour doorman.



All shopping conveniences at your doorstep, Starbuck's, Fairways, Trader Joe's, Duane Reade, as well as a Loew's multiplex theater and a great variety of eating venues and bars.



ONE YEAR LEASE MINIMUM WITH OPTION TO RENEW!



Call 917-885-2588 EXCLUSIVE BROKER