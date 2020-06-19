All apartments in New York
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

301 East 85th Street

301 East 85th Street · (314) 960-7938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Sunny, spacious, and super close to train. This large two-bedroom apartment is under-market value, especially since the Q train opened two years ago just one block away. Four flights up on this tree-lined street you will find space in each bedroom for a queen bed plus dresser-- fantastic for shares or one room as a home office. The larger of the two bedrooms has three windows plus a large closet. The marble-floored living room has space for dining and living furniture with two windows of its own. Plenty of storage space in the bathroom with a large mirrored, sliding, closet. Granite countertops in the updated kitchen for those fancy chef's out there.

The Q express train is just one block away and the 4-5-6 just a short distance further. The area boasts popular stores such as Whole Foods, Sweetgreen, Chipotle, Fairway Market, Shack Shake, Bareburger, Urban Outfitters, Just Salad, and many more!

The building welcomes cats (no dogs at this time) and has a super in the area to manage the day-to-day maintenance. Guarantors are accepted case-by-case with a simple and easy approval process.

This is a lease-break and new tenants will sign a new 12-month lease. Low fee for direct clients (see Triplemint's Fee Relief Program)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 East 85th Street have any available units?
301 East 85th Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 301 East 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 East 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 East 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 East 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 301 East 85th Street offer parking?
No, 301 East 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 East 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 East 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 East 85th Street have a pool?
No, 301 East 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 East 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 301 East 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 East 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 East 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 East 85th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 East 85th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
