301 East 85th Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Sunny, spacious, and super close to train. This large two-bedroom apartment is under-market value, especially since the Q train opened two years ago just one block away. Four flights up on this tree-lined street you will find space in each bedroom for a queen bed plus dresser-- fantastic for shares or one room as a home office. The larger of the two bedrooms has three windows plus a large closet. The marble-floored living room has space for dining and living furniture with two windows of its own. Plenty of storage space in the bathroom with a large mirrored, sliding, closet. Granite countertops in the updated kitchen for those fancy chef's out there.



The Q express train is just one block away and the 4-5-6 just a short distance further. The area boasts popular stores such as Whole Foods, Sweetgreen, Chipotle, Fairway Market, Shack Shake, Bareburger, Urban Outfitters, Just Salad, and many more!



The building welcomes cats (no dogs at this time) and has a super in the area to manage the day-to-day maintenance. Guarantors are accepted case-by-case with a simple and easy approval process.



This is a lease-break and new tenants will sign a new 12-month lease. Low fee for direct clients (see Triplemint's Fee Relief Program)