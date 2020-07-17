Amenities
Amazing 2Bedroom in TURTLE BAY NO FEE - Property Id: 308691
Large 2 bed 1 bath apartment with hardwood floors, modern bathroom, stainless steel appliances, elegant kitchen cabinets and counter-tops, plus much more!
1 Month OP and 1.5 Months Free; a lease of at least 14 months is required; OP + 1.5 Months Free= 14 months lease* OP + 2 Months Free= 24 months lease* (*Lease length may vary, depending on lease start date)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/301-e-46th-st-new-york-ny/308691
Property Id 308691
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5940266)