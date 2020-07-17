All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

301 E 46th St

301 East 46th Street · (347) 721-5061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 East 46th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3850 · Avail. now

$3,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing 2Bedroom in TURTLE BAY NO FEE - Property Id: 308691

Large 2 bed 1 bath apartment with hardwood floors, modern bathroom, stainless steel appliances, elegant kitchen cabinets and counter-tops, plus much more!
1 Month OP and 1.5 Months Free; a lease of at least 14 months is required; OP + 1.5 Months Free= 14 months lease* OP + 2 Months Free= 24 months lease* (*Lease length may vary, depending on lease start date)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/301-e-46th-st-new-york-ny/308691
Property Id 308691

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5940266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 E 46th St have any available units?
301 E 46th St has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 301 E 46th St currently offering any rent specials?
301 E 46th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 E 46th St pet-friendly?
No, 301 E 46th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 E 46th St offer parking?
No, 301 E 46th St does not offer parking.
Does 301 E 46th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 E 46th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 E 46th St have a pool?
No, 301 E 46th St does not have a pool.
Does 301 E 46th St have accessible units?
No, 301 E 46th St does not have accessible units.
Does 301 E 46th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 E 46th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 E 46th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 E 46th St does not have units with air conditioning.
