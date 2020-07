Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman parking garage

Finally-- the apartment of your dreams! This mint condition south facing one bedroom beauty just underwent complete renovation-- new kitchen with stainlesssteel appliances, beautiful wide plank floors, new AC units, and even recessed lighting throughout. Spacious rooms with plenty of closet space.Full service building in a great location across the street from Central Park and near all the bustling life of Upper West Side and Columbia University. B and C Train stop is at your doorsteps.Welcome home!