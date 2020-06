Amenities

GORGEOUS MASSIVE FLEX3BR/DINIG AREA - Property Id: 141749



The words to describe this place is SUN and SPACE! Don't miss your chance to call this floor-through true 2 bedroom your home - a rare availability in this building! The space easily flexes to have a 3rd bedroom (with window). Here are the highlights: - Open-concept kitchen with full sized appliances, including a dishwasher - Breakfast bar helps you maximize your use of the space and is perfect for cooking/entertaining - Kitchen is big enough to fit a small table inside - Living area can easily accommodate a full set of living room furniture, plus a dining table if you'd like - Bathroom is huge by NYC standards!! - Master bedroom with is king sized, with double exposure and space for extra furniture - Second bedroom is queen sized with room for so much more - Flex bedroom is queen sized with a window! - Space for a small set of living room furniture if you choose to flex the apartment Located in a well-maintained walk-up building with live-in super and a brand-new video intercom system

