295 West 11th Street

SHOWING BY VIDEO TOUR ONLY - Email for tour!A sweet, sophisticated 1BR for rent in charming West Village co-op! Overlooking Bleecker Playground, this well- proportioned, light-filled home offers an east-facing windowed kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave, and a sunny breakfast nook with the perfect window seat from which to enjoy your morning coffee. As you can see in the photos, the living room easily accommodates large furniture with plenty of space left for dining furniture. As shown in the video, there is more than ample closet/storage space throughout the unit. Its generous, light-filled bedroom has a double-wide closet with built-in shelving, a window with southern exposure, and easily accommodates a king-sized bed. The building is located on its own block at the corners of Hudson, Bleecker, and West 11 Street, directly adjacent to the Bleecker Playground and close to tons of great restaurants, shops, and bars. Hudson River Park is an eight-minute walk to the west, where a waterfront running path and public piers provide excellent year-round outdoor access. The A, C, L, 1, 2, and 3 trains are a ten-minute walk north. This well-managed building offers elevator, hands-on live-in wuper.Offered at $4,100._____________