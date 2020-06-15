All apartments in New York
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:26 AM

295 West 11th Street

295 West 11th Street · (718) 923-8025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

295 West 11th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4H · Avail. now

$4,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
playground
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
playground
SHOWING BY VIDEO TOUR ONLY - Email for tour!A sweet, sophisticated 1BR for rent in charming West Village co-op! Overlooking Bleecker Playground, this well- proportioned, light-filled home offers an east-facing windowed kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave, and a sunny breakfast nook with the perfect window seat from which to enjoy your morning coffee. As you can see in the photos, the living room easily accommodates large furniture with plenty of space left for dining furniture. As shown in the video, there is more than ample closet/storage space throughout the unit. Its generous, light-filled bedroom has a double-wide closet with built-in shelving, a window with southern exposure, and easily accommodates a king-sized bed. The building is located on its own block at the corners of Hudson, Bleecker, and West 11 Street, directly adjacent to the Bleecker Playground and close to tons of great restaurants, shops, and bars. Hudson River Park is an eight-minute walk to the west, where a waterfront running path and public piers provide excellent year-round outdoor access. The A, C, L, 1, 2, and 3 trains are a ten-minute walk north. This well-managed building offers elevator, hands-on live-in wuper.Offered at $4,100._____________

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 West 11th Street have any available units?
295 West 11th Street has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 295 West 11th Street have?
Some of 295 West 11th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
295 West 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 295 West 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 295 West 11th Street offer parking?
No, 295 West 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 295 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 West 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 295 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 295 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 295 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 295 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 295 West 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
