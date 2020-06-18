All apartments in New York
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

292 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
valet service
Building amenities include 24/7 doorman, valet, private and common outdoor space, private communal swimming pool and childrens playroom, fitness center, laundry facility, on-site indoor parking, on-site management, on-site storage, multiple elevators, and more. Bring your pet, we are pet friendly!Apartment features include crown molding, oak hardwood floors, and large windows. Gourmet kitchen features can include a large island, breakfast bar, and window. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances to include dishwasher. Bathrooms include gorgeous marble & granite stone, bathtub, shower, and custom vanity. Most bedrooms fit king sized bed. W/D in unit lsr258065

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 292 Greenwich Street have any available units?
292 Greenwich Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 292 Greenwich Street have?
Some of 292 Greenwich Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 292 Greenwich Street currently offering any rent specials?
292 Greenwich Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 292 Greenwich Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 292 Greenwich Street is pet friendly.
Does 292 Greenwich Street offer parking?
Yes, 292 Greenwich Street does offer parking.
Does 292 Greenwich Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 292 Greenwich Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 292 Greenwich Street have a pool?
Yes, 292 Greenwich Street has a pool.
Does 292 Greenwich Street have accessible units?
No, 292 Greenwich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 292 Greenwich Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 292 Greenwich Street has units with dishwashers.
