292 Greenwich Street

Amenities
Building amenities include 24/7 doorman, valet, private and common outdoor space, private communal swimming pool and childrens playroom, fitness center, laundry facility, on-site indoor parking, on-site management, on-site storage, multiple elevators, and more. Bring your pet, we are pet friendly!Apartment features include crown molding, oak hardwood floors, and large windows. Gourmet kitchen features can include a large island, breakfast bar, and window. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances to include dishwasher. Bathrooms include gorgeous marble & granite stone, bathtub, shower, and custom vanity. Most bedrooms fit king sized bed. W/D in unit lsr258065