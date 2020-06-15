29 Adrian Avenue

Amenities

Please read the post thru the end before applying!



A spacious, gated condo with two bedrooms, and 1 and 1/2 bathrooms, kitchen and large size living room available for immediate move in. Laundromat on premises. Utilities and internet NOT included in the rent.



Rooms can be rented individually: master bedroom for $1195 and 2nd room for $995, or the whole apartment for $2190 per month.



About the neighborhood: very safe and close to everything. Five minutes walk to the Marble Hill 225th (ONE and Metro North Trains) subway station, 10 minutes walk to Target, 15 minutes walk to BJ's, 5 minutes walk to Dunkin Donuts and StarBucks, and many restaurant within walking distance.



Move in requirement are 2 recent pay stubs, driver's license, previous landlord phone #, first month rent and one month rent as security deposit (2 months worth of rent).



As long as you see this post it means it's still available. When reaching out please provide information like your full name, which room you are interested in, term of stay, how many people are moving in, kids/ no kids, currently employed full time/ part time.



Feel free to text me at 3477014395.



Looking forward to hearing from you. Thank you!