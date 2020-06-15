All apartments in New York
Location

29 Adrian Avenue, New York, NY 10463
Marble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT C4 · Avail. now

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Please read the post thru the end before applying!

A spacious, gated condo with two bedrooms, and 1 and 1/2 bathrooms, kitchen and large size living room available for immediate move in. Laundromat on premises. Utilities and internet NOT included in the rent.

Rooms can be rented individually: master bedroom for $1195 and 2nd room for $995, or the whole apartment for $2190 per month.

About the neighborhood: very safe and close to everything. Five minutes walk to the Marble Hill 225th (ONE and Metro North Trains) subway station, 10 minutes walk to Target, 15 minutes walk to BJ's, 5 minutes walk to Dunkin Donuts and StarBucks, and many restaurant within walking distance.

Move in requirement are 2 recent pay stubs, driver's license, previous landlord phone #, first month rent and one month rent as security deposit (2 months worth of rent).

As long as you see this post it means it's still available. When reaching out please provide information like your full name, which room you are interested in, term of stay, how many people are moving in, kids/ no kids, currently employed full time/ part time.

Feel free to text me at 3477014395.

Looking forward to hearing from you. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Adrian Avenue have any available units?
29 Adrian Avenue has a unit available for $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 29 Adrian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29 Adrian Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Adrian Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Adrian Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 29 Adrian Avenue offer parking?
No, 29 Adrian Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 29 Adrian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Adrian Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Adrian Avenue have a pool?
No, 29 Adrian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 29 Adrian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29 Adrian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Adrian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Adrian Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Adrian Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Adrian Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
