Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

280 Park Avenue South

280 Park Avenue South · (917) 324-0906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

280 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10010
Flatiron District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-A · Avail. now

$8,499

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
yoga
Washer Dryer in Unit. From the moment you step into this apartment you can see why the A line is the best line in the building. This expansive two bedroom, two bathroom immediately takes your breath away with its wrap around windows that perfectly frame Park Avenue's charming architecturally designed buildings. Wake up each morning flooded with natural light shining through the apartment, thanks to the Northern and Eastern exposure. The apartment has been completely renovated from head to toe. The original floors have been upgraded with high quality hardwood. The kitchen has been gut renovated and includes a dishwasher. The apartment has a large living room plus a separate dining alcove. This apartment is not only beautiful but well thought out.

Gramercy Place, one of the premier architectural luxury high-rise residences in the chic and trendy Gramercy Park, with an unrivaled complimentary amenities package including Doorman, 24HR Concierge Services, Rooftop Pool, Jacuzzi, state of the art newly gut renovated 24HR fitness club, His/Her Sauna/Steam/Locker rooms, 360 degree views from 2 sprawling roof top terraces, & a beautiful rear court play garden. Ideally located in the heart of Manhattan, on quiet tree-lined 22nd Street, right above the subway (6/N/R trains), with 24HR grocery, 24HR drugstore, parking garage, & dry cleaners next door, along with Madison Square Park, Gramercy Park, Park Avenue restaurants & Flatiron shopping, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, & Union Sq farmers market.,The most sought-after line in the building - the A line! With grand proportions of 1,266 sf, this two-bedroom, two bath home with alcove dining area offers plenty of room to roam. Double exposures facing North and East shower the apartment with morning light while offering Park Avenue views of all of its historic architectural buildings from each room. The apartment has been meticulously renovated from the hardwood floors up to the crown moldings. The kitchen has been opened up and modernized with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite countertops, and a lovely light stone backsplash. The bathrooms have been refreshed with white tiles and marble-esque shower panels. Storage will never be an issue in this apartment as with closets line the hallways and each room has two built-in custom closets. Unique to this building, there is a private laundry room in this residence with Bosch washer/dryer and custom cabinetry perfect for storing home supplies.

Gramercy Park Condominium offers the exceptional service and top of the line amenities such as rooftop pool and jacuzzi, two rooftop terraces with 360 city views, outdoor shower, grill, complimentary yoga classes, 24Hr fitness club, children's play area, and garden. Conveniently located near transportation with the 4,5,6 just downstairs and the N,R,W an avenue away. As if this isn't enough, a grocery store, dry cleaners, and parking garage are all conveniently located in the building. Madison Square Park, world-renowned restaurants, bars, and boutiques are right outside your doorman door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Park Avenue South have any available units?
280 Park Avenue South has a unit available for $8,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 280 Park Avenue South have?
Some of 280 Park Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Park Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
280 Park Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Park Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 280 Park Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 280 Park Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 280 Park Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 280 Park Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 Park Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Park Avenue South have a pool?
Yes, 280 Park Avenue South has a pool.
Does 280 Park Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 280 Park Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Park Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Park Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
