280 Park Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge doorman 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna yoga

Washer Dryer in Unit. From the moment you step into this apartment you can see why the A line is the best line in the building. This expansive two bedroom, two bathroom immediately takes your breath away with its wrap around windows that perfectly frame Park Avenue's charming architecturally designed buildings. Wake up each morning flooded with natural light shining through the apartment, thanks to the Northern and Eastern exposure. The apartment has been completely renovated from head to toe. The original floors have been upgraded with high quality hardwood. The kitchen has been gut renovated and includes a dishwasher. The apartment has a large living room plus a separate dining alcove. This apartment is not only beautiful but well thought out.



Gramercy Place, one of the premier architectural luxury high-rise residences in the chic and trendy Gramercy Park, with an unrivaled complimentary amenities package including Doorman, 24HR Concierge Services, Rooftop Pool, Jacuzzi, state of the art newly gut renovated 24HR fitness club, His/Her Sauna/Steam/Locker rooms, 360 degree views from 2 sprawling roof top terraces, & a beautiful rear court play garden. Ideally located in the heart of Manhattan, on quiet tree-lined 22nd Street, right above the subway (6/N/R trains), with 24HR grocery, 24HR drugstore, parking garage, & dry cleaners next door, along with Madison Square Park, Gramercy Park, Park Avenue restaurants & Flatiron shopping, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, & Union Sq farmers market.,The most sought-after line in the building - the A line! With grand proportions of 1,266 sf, this two-bedroom, two bath home with alcove dining area offers plenty of room to roam. Double exposures facing North and East shower the apartment with morning light while offering Park Avenue views of all of its historic architectural buildings from each room. The apartment has been meticulously renovated from the hardwood floors up to the crown moldings. The kitchen has been opened up and modernized with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite countertops, and a lovely light stone backsplash. The bathrooms have been refreshed with white tiles and marble-esque shower panels. Storage will never be an issue in this apartment as with closets line the hallways and each room has two built-in custom closets. Unique to this building, there is a private laundry room in this residence with Bosch washer/dryer and custom cabinetry perfect for storing home supplies.



Gramercy Park Condominium offers the exceptional service and top of the line amenities such as rooftop pool and jacuzzi, two rooftop terraces with 360 city views, outdoor shower, grill, complimentary yoga classes, 24Hr fitness club, children's play area, and garden. Conveniently located near transportation with the 4,5,6 just downstairs and the N,R,W an avenue away. As if this isn't enough, a grocery store, dry cleaners, and parking garage are all conveniently located in the building. Madison Square Park, world-renowned restaurants, bars, and boutiques are right outside your doorman door!