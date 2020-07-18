28 Jane Street

Amenities

Truly unique! The only unit in the building, spacious duplex 2 bedroom with 1.5 baths on a prime West Village block. Enter a sizable living room with soaring ceilings and a skylight. Walk up the stairs and you will find 2 bedrooms, a kitchen, a full bath and access to a small roof deck. Very private settings. Pet friendly building. Tenant pays for their own heat. Next Door to Grounded coffee shop.