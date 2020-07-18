All apartments in New York
28 Jane Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

28 Jane Street

28 Jane Street · (858) 243-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Jane Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$6,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Extremely unique and totally private! The only unit in the building, spacious duplex 2 bedroom with 1.5 baths on a prime West Village block. Enter a sizable living room with soaring ceilings and a skylight. Walk up the stairs and you will find 2 bedrooms, a kitchen, a full bath and access to a small roof deck. Very private settings. Pet friendly building.,ONE MONTH FREE RENT - MOVE IN SEPTEMBER 1ST! APPTS VIA EMAIL. NO DISHWASHER AND NO LAUNDRY.

Truly unique! The only unit in the building, spacious duplex 2 bedroom with 1.5 baths on a prime West Village block. Enter a sizable living room with soaring ceilings and a skylight. Walk up the stairs and you will find 2 bedrooms, a kitchen, a full bath and access to a small roof deck. Very private settings. Pet friendly building. Tenant pays for their own heat. Next Door to Grounded coffee shop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Jane Street have any available units?
28 Jane Street has a unit available for $6,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 28 Jane Street currently offering any rent specials?
28 Jane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Jane Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Jane Street is pet friendly.
Does 28 Jane Street offer parking?
No, 28 Jane Street does not offer parking.
Does 28 Jane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Jane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Jane Street have a pool?
No, 28 Jane Street does not have a pool.
Does 28 Jane Street have accessible units?
No, 28 Jane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Jane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Jane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Jane Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Jane Street does not have units with air conditioning.
