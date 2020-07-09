All apartments in New York
279 E 10TH ST.

279 East 10th Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

279 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!Large 1 bedroom with a balcony located in the East Village! This renovated apartment has a marble bath, granite kitchen with a dishwasher, washer/dryer and exposed brick! Available for May 1st move-in.Great location near shopping, restaurants, and nightlife. Conveniently located near public transportation the apartment is around the corner from the L train at 14th Street and 6, L, N & R, lines.Please contact office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 E 10TH ST. have any available units?
279 E 10TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 279 E 10TH ST. have?
Some of 279 E 10TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 E 10TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
279 E 10TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 E 10TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 279 E 10TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 279 E 10TH ST. offer parking?
No, 279 E 10TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 279 E 10TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 279 E 10TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 E 10TH ST. have a pool?
No, 279 E 10TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 279 E 10TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 279 E 10TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 279 E 10TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 279 E 10TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
