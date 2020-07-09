279 E 10TH ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!Large 1 bedroom with a balcony located in the East Village! This renovated apartment has a marble bath, granite kitchen with a dishwasher, washer/dryer and exposed brick! Available for May 1st move-in.Great location near shopping, restaurants, and nightlife. Conveniently located near public transportation the apartment is around the corner from the L train at 14th Street and 6, L, N & R, lines.Please contact office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.