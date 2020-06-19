All apartments in New York
277 West 12th Street

277 West 12th Street · (212) 317-7867
Location

277 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit TOWNHOUSE · Avail. now

$29,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This 1829 four story townhouse is situated on a tree-lined, cobble stone street in the landmark district of West Village. Approximately 3500SF of luxury, vertical living. It comes with an additional studio apartment with it's own separate entrance, but connecting to the townhouse - for your nanny, service staff or guests.

This unique space is actually a townhouse and a half as the top two floors occupy the adjacent 279 West 12th townhouse, offering double floor plan. Comprised of 5 bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half baths, formal dining room, family room, library and amazing chef's kitchen this home is unlike anything you may have seen before.

Beautiful mahogany wood floors and banisters throughout the house. Spacious living room, formal dining room, home office/bedroom and large open kitchen are located on the top floor, offering open views. Southern exposure and a wall of windows make this a bright and sunny sanctuary. From here you can enjoy private, planted roof garden with patio furniture, all set up for irrigation.

Recently redone kitchen has a 36' Thermador, professional grade stove and 2 sub-zero refrigerators. An indoor rotisserie/grill in your kitchen is something you don't see everyday. Beautiful kitchen cabinetry with granite counter-tops and green slate flooring complete every chef's dream. Exposed brick walls, high ceilings, moldings and six wood-burning fireplaces make this townhouse a must see home. Video intercom, central A/C, Miele washer and dryer, California closets, Waterworks bathroom fixtures, alarm and dumb waiter are just some of the extra features this home has to offer.

Virtual Tour and video of this amazing home are available upon request. Contact me for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 West 12th Street have any available units?
277 West 12th Street has a unit available for $29,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 277 West 12th Street have?
Some of 277 West 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
277 West 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 277 West 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 277 West 12th Street offer parking?
No, 277 West 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 277 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 277 West 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 277 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 277 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 277 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 277 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 West 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
