277 West 12th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

This 1829 four story townhouse is situated on a tree-lined, cobble stone street in the landmark district of West Village. Approximately 3500SF of luxury, vertical living. It comes with an additional studio apartment with it's own separate entrance, but connecting to the townhouse - for your nanny, service staff or guests.



This unique space is actually a townhouse and a half as the top two floors occupy the adjacent 279 West 12th townhouse, offering double floor plan. Comprised of 5 bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half baths, formal dining room, family room, library and amazing chef's kitchen this home is unlike anything you may have seen before.



Beautiful mahogany wood floors and banisters throughout the house. Spacious living room, formal dining room, home office/bedroom and large open kitchen are located on the top floor, offering open views. Southern exposure and a wall of windows make this a bright and sunny sanctuary. From here you can enjoy private, planted roof garden with patio furniture, all set up for irrigation.



Recently redone kitchen has a 36' Thermador, professional grade stove and 2 sub-zero refrigerators. An indoor rotisserie/grill in your kitchen is something you don't see everyday. Beautiful kitchen cabinetry with granite counter-tops and green slate flooring complete every chef's dream. Exposed brick walls, high ceilings, moldings and six wood-burning fireplaces make this townhouse a must see home. Video intercom, central A/C, Miele washer and dryer, California closets, Waterworks bathroom fixtures, alarm and dumb waiter are just some of the extra features this home has to offer.



Virtual Tour and video of this amazing home are available upon request. Contact me for a private showing.