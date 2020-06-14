All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

265 West 20th Street

265 West 20th Street · (917) 282-0293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

265 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-E · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Washer and Dryer in Unit! Here Comes The Sun...South Facing and Sun Flooded Split 2 Bedroom in the heart of Chelsea. Iconic views of the manhattan skyline including north views of the Empire State Building. Expansive living room area for dining and entertaining guests.

Both Bedrooms have windows and closet space. Bedrooms can fit Queen Beds with additional furniture. Master can fit a king bed as well. Windowed kitchen with dishwasher and plenty of room to prepare food.

Enjoy weekends at the Whitney, The Joyce, The Rubin Museum, The Highline, and Chelsea Market.

Pets on a case by case basis.

Subways : A,C,E,1, 4,6

*some photos virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 West 20th Street have any available units?
265 West 20th Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 265 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
265 West 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 West 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 265 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 265 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 265 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 265 West 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 265 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 265 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 265 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 265 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 West 20th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 265 West 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 West 20th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
