265 West 20th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Washer and Dryer in Unit! Here Comes The Sun...South Facing and Sun Flooded Split 2 Bedroom in the heart of Chelsea. Iconic views of the manhattan skyline including north views of the Empire State Building. Expansive living room area for dining and entertaining guests.



Both Bedrooms have windows and closet space. Bedrooms can fit Queen Beds with additional furniture. Master can fit a king bed as well. Windowed kitchen with dishwasher and plenty of room to prepare food.



Enjoy weekends at the Whitney, The Joyce, The Rubin Museum, The Highline, and Chelsea Market.



Pets on a case by case basis.



Subways : A,C,E,1, 4,6



*some photos virtually staged.