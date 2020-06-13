260 Sixth Avenue

Amenities

Sorry, no pets,Two room studio close to Washington Square Park! The apartment features a separate kitchen with full-size appliances and a separate bedroom which will fit a queen-size bed and a dresser. Hallway closet. 4th floor of a walk-up building (3 flights up). Great Village location, close to shopping, dining, Soho, Village hot spots, the West 4th Street subway station (A, C, E, B, D, F, M trains), and the Houston Street and Christopher Street (1 train) station. Sorry, no pets.



**You or an associate must accompany your clients to all open houses and appointments. Thank you for your cooperation.**