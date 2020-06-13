All apartments in New York
Find more places like 260 Sixth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
260 Sixth Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

260 Sixth Avenue

260 6th Avenue · (404) 429-9549
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

260 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$2,114

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two room studio close to Washington Square Park!
Separate kitchen
Full-size appliances
Separate bedroom which will fit a queen-size bed and a dresser
Hall closet
3 floors up
Great Village location
Close to shopping, dining, Soho, Village hot spots
West 4th Street subway station (A, C, E, B, D, F, M trains)
Houston Street and Christopher Street (1 train) station

Sorry, no pets,Two room studio close to Washington Square Park! The apartment features a separate kitchen with full-size appliances and a separate bedroom which will fit a queen-size bed and a dresser. Hallway closet. 4th floor of a walk-up building (3 flights up). Great Village location, close to shopping, dining, Soho, Village hot spots, the West 4th Street subway station (A, C, E, B, D, F, M trains), and the Houston Street and Christopher Street (1 train) station. Sorry, no pets.

**You or an associate must accompany your clients to all open houses and appointments. Thank you for your cooperation.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Sixth Avenue have any available units?
260 Sixth Avenue has a unit available for $2,114 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 260 Sixth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
260 Sixth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Sixth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 260 Sixth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 260 Sixth Avenue offer parking?
No, 260 Sixth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 260 Sixth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Sixth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Sixth Avenue have a pool?
No, 260 Sixth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 260 Sixth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 260 Sixth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Sixth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Sixth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Sixth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Sixth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 260 Sixth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity