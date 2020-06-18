255 East 74th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors concierge doorman clubhouse bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman

3D Virtual Tour Available upon Request!



This breathtaking and spacious 4 bed, 3.5 bath home at The Casa 74 a sublime, luxury full service condominium offers phenomenal views from every room with southern, western, northern and eastern exposures.

Enter through a gracious entry foyer into an open living and dining room, with 10 foot, floor-to-ceiling windows that offer south and west skyline views and create a light filled, airy space.

Step further into a windowed eat-in kitchen with Miele and Sub Zero appliances including a wine cellar and Varenna Italian cabinetry for easy storage and cooking.

The over-sized, dramatic master bedroom offers north and west exposures perfectly viewed through floor to ceiling windows.

The ensuite, light filled windowed master bathroom is fitted with a double sink, radiant heated floors, deep soaking tub and separate shower stall.

The additional 3 south facing spacious bedrooms are part of a separate wing that includes a powder room, two full baths, a full size washer and dryer and an interior den central to the bedrooms perfect for a children's play area. T

he apartment had extensive updates in 2017, including hardwood floors, overhead lighting, closets, millwork, built-ins and wiring for sound, and paint/wallpaper.



Amenities at The Casa 74 include 24 hr doorman, concierge, a 2,400 sq ft playroom and arcade for all ages, a beautifully landscaped private garden, and direct access to Equinox's 42,000 sq ft flagship facility. A lounge, kitchenette, party room and refrigerated storage complete this building.