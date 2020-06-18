255 East 74th Street

Amenities
3D Virtual Tour Available upon Request!
This breathtaking and spacious 4 bed, 3.5 bath home at The Casa 74 a sublime, luxury full service condominium offers phenomenal views from every room with southern, western, northern and eastern exposures.
Enter through a gracious entry foyer into an open living and dining room, with 10 foot, floor-to-ceiling windows that offer south and west skyline views and create a light filled, airy space.
Step further into a windowed eat-in kitchen with Miele and Sub Zero appliances including a wine cellar and Varenna Italian cabinetry for easy storage and cooking.
The over-sized, dramatic master bedroom offers north and west exposures perfectly viewed through floor to ceiling windows.
The ensuite, light filled windowed master bathroom is fitted with a double sink, radiant heated floors, deep soaking tub and separate shower stall.
The additional 3 south facing spacious bedrooms are part of a separate wing that includes a powder room, two full baths, a full size washer and dryer and an interior den central to the bedrooms perfect for a children's play area. T
he apartment had extensive updates in 2017, including hardwood floors, overhead lighting, closets, millwork, built-ins and wiring for sound, and paint/wallpaper.
Amenities at The Casa 74 include 24 hr doorman, concierge, a 2,400 sq ft playroom and arcade for all ages, a beautifully landscaped private garden, and direct access to Equinox's 42,000 sq ft flagship facility. A lounge, kitchenette, party room and refrigerated storage complete this building.