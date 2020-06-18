All apartments in New York
255 East 74th Street

Location

255 East 74th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 19-A · Avail. now

$19,995

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
concierge
doorman
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
3D Virtual Tour Available upon Request!

This breathtaking and spacious 4 bed, 3.5 bath home at The Casa 74 a sublime, luxury full service condominium offers phenomenal views from every room with southern, western, northern and eastern exposures.
Enter through a gracious entry foyer into an open living and dining room, with 10 foot, floor-to-ceiling windows that offer south and west skyline views and create a light filled, airy space.
Step further into a windowed eat-in kitchen with Miele and Sub Zero appliances including a wine cellar and Varenna Italian cabinetry for easy storage and cooking.
The over-sized, dramatic master bedroom offers north and west exposures perfectly viewed through floor to ceiling windows.
The ensuite, light filled windowed master bathroom is fitted with a double sink, radiant heated floors, deep soaking tub and separate shower stall.
The additional 3 south facing spacious bedrooms are part of a separate wing that includes a powder room, two full baths, a full size washer and dryer and an interior den central to the bedrooms perfect for a children's play area. T
he apartment had extensive updates in 2017, including hardwood floors, overhead lighting, closets, millwork, built-ins and wiring for sound, and paint/wallpaper.

Amenities at The Casa 74 include 24 hr doorman, concierge, a 2,400 sq ft playroom and arcade for all ages, a beautifully landscaped private garden, and direct access to Equinox's 42,000 sq ft flagship facility. A lounge, kitchenette, party room and refrigerated storage complete this building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 East 74th Street have any available units?
255 East 74th Street has a unit available for $19,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 East 74th Street have?
Some of 255 East 74th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 East 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
255 East 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 East 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 255 East 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 255 East 74th Street offer parking?
No, 255 East 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 255 East 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 East 74th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 East 74th Street have a pool?
No, 255 East 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 255 East 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 255 East 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 255 East 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 East 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
