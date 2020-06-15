All apartments in New York
254 West 93rd Street
254 West 93rd Street

254 West 93rd Street · (718) 208-3554
254 West 93rd Street, New York, NY 10025
Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
**Affordable Spacious Studio in Prime UWS**Spacious charming studio home in a well-kept townhouse situated on a tree-lined quiet residential block. The unit features high ceilings, original hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick walls, decorative fireplace, renovated brand new open-kitchen with half-size fridge, blue-tiled bathroom, and 2 closets. AC is already installed.Literally, 1 min from the express subway stop by the 1/2/3 trains, 5 min from Riverside Park, and Trader Joe's. Express subway takes midtown for 10 minutes.Conveniently located from Central Park, Starbucks, Duane Reade, several banks, Equinox, lots of local bars, fine dining, and more!*Strictly no pets, no smoking building.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 West 93rd Street have any available units?
254 West 93rd Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 West 93rd Street have?
Some of 254 West 93rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 West 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
254 West 93rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 West 93rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 254 West 93rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 254 West 93rd Street offer parking?
No, 254 West 93rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 254 West 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 West 93rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 West 93rd Street have a pool?
No, 254 West 93rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 254 West 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 254 West 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 254 West 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 West 93rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
