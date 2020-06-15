254 West 93rd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

**Affordable Spacious Studio in Prime UWS**Spacious charming studio home in a well-kept townhouse situated on a tree-lined quiet residential block. The unit features high ceilings, original hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick walls, decorative fireplace, renovated brand new open-kitchen with half-size fridge, blue-tiled bathroom, and 2 closets. AC is already installed.Literally, 1 min from the express subway stop by the 1/2/3 trains, 5 min from Riverside Park, and Trader Joe's. Express subway takes midtown for 10 minutes.Conveniently located from Central Park, Starbucks, Duane Reade, several banks, Equinox, lots of local bars, fine dining, and more!*Strictly no pets, no smoking building.