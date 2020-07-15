252 South Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

HELICOPTER VIEWS FROM THE 80TH FLOOR OF THIS STUNNING APARTMENT! Be the first to call this brand new unit home! Introducing the two-bedroom, two-bath located in the sought after One Manhattan Square.This ultra-high floor unit is a NYC renters dream! It includes an open gourmet kitchen and breakfast bar with superb luxurious look, as well as an in-unit washer and dryer! Warm and modern interiors are brought to life featuring imported stone and custom finishes, premium Miele appliance package, stained oak flooring, custom wood cabinetry, marble tile walls and mosaic floors with radiant heat, under-mount Wetstyle sink with glass vanity top and Dornbracht polished chrome faucets and a washer and dryer.



Residents of One Manhattan Square have access to 100,000 square feet of both indoor and outdoor resort-like amenities. With everything from a 75th swimming pool to the stargazing observatory, One Manhattan Square offers all the conveniences of New York City right in your home. It all thrives on the Lower East Side. Dotted with fine dining restaurants, trailblazing bars, boutique shops, and avant-garde galleries, there's no shortage of entertainment options in the area. The transforming neighborhood is buzzing with energy and is within proximity of a number of landmarks including the South Street Seaport, Manhattan Bridge and the East River Esplanade.No fee to direct renters. PRICED TO RENT FAST! Don't hesitate, contact us today! Sorry, no pets.