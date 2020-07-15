All apartments in New York
Location

252 South Street, New York, NY 10002
Two Bridges

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
HELICOPTER VIEWS FROM THE 80TH FLOOR OF THIS STUNNING APARTMENT! Be the first to call this brand new unit home! Introducing the two-bedroom, two-bath located in the sought after One Manhattan Square.This ultra-high floor unit is a NYC renters dream! It includes an open gourmet kitchen and breakfast bar with superb luxurious look, as well as an in-unit washer and dryer! Warm and modern interiors are brought to life featuring imported stone and custom finishes, premium Miele appliance package, stained oak flooring, custom wood cabinetry, marble tile walls and mosaic floors with radiant heat, under-mount Wetstyle sink with glass vanity top and Dornbracht polished chrome faucets and a washer and dryer.

Residents of One Manhattan Square have access to 100,000 square feet of both indoor and outdoor resort-like amenities. With everything from a 75th swimming pool to the stargazing observatory, One Manhattan Square offers all the conveniences of New York City right in your home. It all thrives on the Lower East Side. Dotted with fine dining restaurants, trailblazing bars, boutique shops, and avant-garde galleries, there's no shortage of entertainment options in the area. The transforming neighborhood is buzzing with energy and is within proximity of a number of landmarks including the South Street Seaport, Manhattan Bridge and the East River Esplanade.No fee to direct renters. PRICED TO RENT FAST! Don't hesitate, contact us today! Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 252 South Street have any available units?
252 South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 South Street have?
Some of 252 South Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
252 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 South Street pet-friendly?
No, 252 South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 252 South Street offer parking?
No, 252 South Street does not offer parking.
Does 252 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 252 South Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 South Street have a pool?
Yes, 252 South Street has a pool.
Does 252 South Street have accessible units?
No, 252 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 252 South Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 South Street has units with dishwashers.

