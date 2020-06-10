All apartments in New York
Find more places like 252 Elizabeth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
252 Elizabeth Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

252 Elizabeth Street

252 Elizabeth Street · (646) 382-7378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

252 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious and sunny 1 bedroom in prime Nolita! Welcome to 252 Elizabeth Street. This home features high ceilings, an open kitchen with granite countertop, a dishwasher, king-size bedroom, 3 large closets, and 2 exposures (west and east). This well-maintained building has a shared back yard. Located on the 4th floor (walk-up). This is a fee apartment,Live in the heart of fabulous, Nolita! This is a renovated and spacious one bedroom gem located in a neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, and the best of downtown culture. Only three short flights up! The split layout creates a nice sense of privacy. The kitchen includes granite countertops along with a full size dishwasher and refrigerator and both living room and bedroom have large windows and ample storage. Additional features include hardwood floors, an abundance of closet space, french doors, and both east and west exposures, providing light throughout the day. This is an exciting opportunity to live in the heart of it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Elizabeth Street have any available units?
252 Elizabeth Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 Elizabeth Street have?
Some of 252 Elizabeth Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
252 Elizabeth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
No, 252 Elizabeth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 252 Elizabeth Street offer parking?
No, 252 Elizabeth Street does not offer parking.
Does 252 Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Elizabeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 252 Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 252 Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 252 Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 Elizabeth Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 252 Elizabeth Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity