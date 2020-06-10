Amenities

Spacious and sunny 1 bedroom in prime Nolita! Welcome to 252 Elizabeth Street. This home features high ceilings, an open kitchen with granite countertop, a dishwasher, king-size bedroom, 3 large closets, and 2 exposures (west and east). This well-maintained building has a shared back yard. Located on the 4th floor (walk-up).