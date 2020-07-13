All apartments in New York
252 East 57th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

252 East 57th Street

252 E 57th St · (212) 750-3322
Location

252 E 57th St, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 54-A · Avail. now

$26,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
sauna
yoga
Live beautifully in this new high floor, 2621 SF corner 3-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom residence, highlighted by oversized windows offering north, east, and west exposures with beautiful city views to Central Park and the East River views. 252 East 57th Street, a new SOM designed luxury condominium developed by World Wide Group and Rose Associates with interiors by Daniel Romualdez. The vast 30' living/dining room wrapping the northwest corner has 11' ceilings and a balcony. The west facing windowed eat-in kitchen, custom designed by Daniel Romualdez and Eggersmann, has deluxe finishes including HanStone glass quartz countertops and backsplash, walnut cabinetry, Miele appliances: vented five-burner gas cooktop, wine refrigerator, dishwasher, two ovens (one with microwave & convection), and a 33" Kohler Stages Collection sink. A generously sized master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet adjacent to the second closet and a spacious windowed en-suite master bath with polished white Nanoglass walls, radiant heat floors, walnut vanity with white Nanoglass top, custom designed 6 foot bathtub, glass enclosed shower with rain, side mount, and hand-held shower heads, and a glass enclosed Toto water closet. The spacious second and third bedrooms have en-suite baths. Other unique characteristics include a gracious entry gallery, white oak floors, four pipe ceiling hung HVAC system with linear diffusers, an Asko washer and vented dryer, THG and Dornbracht fixtures, and three apartments per floor.

252E57 Luxury Amenities include: Gated Porte Cochere, Automated Parking Garage , 75-foot Swimming Pool, Spa with Hydrotherapy Circuit including steam, sauna, ice, and relaxation rooms, State of the Art Fitness Center with Pilates, Spinning & Yoga, Lounge, Library, Billiards Room, Screening Room, Conference Room, 70-foot South Facing Terrace, Dining Room, Breakfast Room, Catering Kitchen, Furnished Guest Suites, Children's Playroom, Dog Play Space & Grooming Station, Bicycle Room, and Concierge Services provided by Luxury Attache.

Available Furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 East 57th Street have any available units?
252 East 57th Street has a unit available for $26,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 East 57th Street have?
Some of 252 East 57th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 East 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
252 East 57th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 East 57th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 East 57th Street is pet friendly.
Does 252 East 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 252 East 57th Street offers parking.
Does 252 East 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 East 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 East 57th Street have a pool?
Yes, 252 East 57th Street has a pool.
Does 252 East 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 252 East 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 252 East 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 East 57th Street has units with dishwashers.
