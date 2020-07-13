Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking pool pool table bike storage garage guest suite hot tub media room sauna yoga

Live beautifully in this new high floor, 2621 SF corner 3-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom residence, highlighted by oversized windows offering north, east, and west exposures with beautiful city views to Central Park and the East River views. 252 East 57th Street, a new SOM designed luxury condominium developed by World Wide Group and Rose Associates with interiors by Daniel Romualdez. The vast 30' living/dining room wrapping the northwest corner has 11' ceilings and a balcony. The west facing windowed eat-in kitchen, custom designed by Daniel Romualdez and Eggersmann, has deluxe finishes including HanStone glass quartz countertops and backsplash, walnut cabinetry, Miele appliances: vented five-burner gas cooktop, wine refrigerator, dishwasher, two ovens (one with microwave & convection), and a 33" Kohler Stages Collection sink. A generously sized master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet adjacent to the second closet and a spacious windowed en-suite master bath with polished white Nanoglass walls, radiant heat floors, walnut vanity with white Nanoglass top, custom designed 6 foot bathtub, glass enclosed shower with rain, side mount, and hand-held shower heads, and a glass enclosed Toto water closet. The spacious second and third bedrooms have en-suite baths. Other unique characteristics include a gracious entry gallery, white oak floors, four pipe ceiling hung HVAC system with linear diffusers, an Asko washer and vented dryer, THG and Dornbracht fixtures, and three apartments per floor.



252E57 Luxury Amenities include: Gated Porte Cochere, Automated Parking Garage , 75-foot Swimming Pool, Spa with Hydrotherapy Circuit including steam, sauna, ice, and relaxation rooms, State of the Art Fitness Center with Pilates, Spinning & Yoga, Lounge, Library, Billiards Room, Screening Room, Conference Room, 70-foot South Facing Terrace, Dining Room, Breakfast Room, Catering Kitchen, Furnished Guest Suites, Children's Playroom, Dog Play Space & Grooming Station, Bicycle Room, and Concierge Services provided by Luxury Attache.



Available Furnished or unfurnished.