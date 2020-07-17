All apartments in New York
Find more places like 250 West 103rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
250 West 103rd Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

250 West 103rd Street

250 West 103rd Street · (646) 234-7745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

250 West 103rd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$5,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
NO FEE** Brokers CYOF Beautifully renovated, 2-bedroom/2-bathroom home with new windows, through-wall A/C in every room, and a Washer/Dryer. All this at the Alexandria House, a 24-hour Pre-war, DM building with Live-in Super and a gorgeous Roof Deck, near Riverside Park, great restaurants, a myriad of transportation options, and everything the Upper West Side has to offer. Not to be missed!,** NO FEE** **Brokers CYOF** Beautifully renovated, Furnished or Unfurnished, 2-bedroom/2-bathroom home with new windows, through-wall A/C in every room, and a Washer/Dryer. All this at the Alexandria House, a 24-hour DM building with Live-in Super and a gorgeous Roof Deck, near Riverside Park, great restaurants, a myriad of transportation options, and everything the Upper West Side has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 West 103rd Street have any available units?
250 West 103rd Street has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 West 103rd Street have?
Some of 250 West 103rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 West 103rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 West 103rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 West 103rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 250 West 103rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 250 West 103rd Street offer parking?
No, 250 West 103rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 250 West 103rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 West 103rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 West 103rd Street have a pool?
No, 250 West 103rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 West 103rd Street have accessible units?
No, 250 West 103rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 West 103rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 West 103rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 250 West 103rd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
The Marlowe
145 East 81st Street
New York, NY 10028
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity