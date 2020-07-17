250 West 103rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman

NO FEE** Brokers CYOF Beautifully renovated, 2-bedroom/2-bathroom home with new windows, through-wall A/C in every room, and a Washer/Dryer. All this at the Alexandria House, a 24-hour Pre-war, DM building with Live-in Super and a gorgeous Roof Deck, near Riverside Park, great restaurants, a myriad of transportation options, and everything the Upper West Side has to offer. Not to be missed!