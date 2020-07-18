All apartments in New York
25 West 13 Street 3TN

25 West 13th Street · (917) 975-6071
Location

25 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 3TN · Avail. Aug 22

$2,675

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
doorman
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Unit 3TN Available 08/22/20 Prime Village Large Studio by Owner No Broker Fees - Property Id: 310215

Prime Greenwich Village Location! Large studio in a Doorman building right off Fifth Ave. Charming south facing apartment with natural light overlooking the building's garden, with separate kitchen, good closets (4!) including one walk-in closet, hardwood floors throughout, sunny and cheerful space. The full service building with a common courtyard and a garage (that can be included for additional price), has laundry facilities, storage for rent and live-in super.

This superb location has all the excitement & convenience that Downtown has to offer: restaurants, shopping, transportation, and the Quad movie theater is across the street, with Washington Square Park only a few blocks away. Board application and approval required. Apartment is available from August 22, 2020. $2,675 Per month, No broker's fee. Presented by owner/broker.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/25-west-13-street-new-york-ny-unit-3tn/310215
Property Id 310215

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5940902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

