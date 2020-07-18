25 West 13 Street 3TN

Amenities

Unit 3TN Available 08/22/20 Prime Village Large Studio by Owner No Broker Fees - Property Id: 310215



Prime Greenwich Village Location! Large studio in a Doorman building right off Fifth Ave. Charming south facing apartment with natural light overlooking the building's garden, with separate kitchen, good closets (4!) including one walk-in closet, hardwood floors throughout, sunny and cheerful space. The full service building with a common courtyard and a garage (that can be included for additional price), has laundry facilities, storage for rent and live-in super.



This superb location has all the excitement & convenience that Downtown has to offer: restaurants, shopping, transportation, and the Quad movie theater is across the street, with Washington Square Park only a few blocks away. Board application and approval required. Apartment is available from August 22, 2020. $2,675 Per month, No broker's fee. Presented by owner/broker.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/25-west-13-street-new-york-ny-unit-3tn/310215

No Pets Allowed



