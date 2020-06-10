25 North Moore Street

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

The building was constructed in 1924 as a refrigerated warehouse, part of a complex of such warehouses which were owned by Merchants Refrigerating Company and lined the northern side of North Moore Street around and after the turn of the century. The building remained in the hands of Merchants Refrigerating until 1960 and was then sold several times, until acquired by the Atalanta Corp., whose logo appears on the buildings north facade. Atalanta used the building in its refrigeration business until the mid 1980s when it moved to New Jersey. For a decade, Atalanta rented space in the building to other companies needing refrigerated warehousing. lsr259924