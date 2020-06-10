All apartments in New York
25 North Moore Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:11 PM

25 North Moore Street

25 North Moore Street · (516) 289-1649
25 North Moore Street, New York, NY 10013
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
The building was constructed in 1924 as a refrigerated warehouse, part of a complex of such warehouses which were owned by Merchants Refrigerating Company and lined the northern side of North Moore Street around and after the turn of the century. The building remained in the hands of Merchants Refrigerating until 1960 and was then sold several times, until acquired by the Atalanta Corp., whose logo appears on the buildings north facade. Atalanta used the building in its refrigeration business until the mid 1980s when it moved to New Jersey. For a decade, Atalanta rented space in the building to other companies needing refrigerated warehousing. lsr259924

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 25 North Moore Street have any available units?
25 North Moore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 25 North Moore Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 North Moore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 North Moore Street pet-friendly?
No, 25 North Moore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 25 North Moore Street offer parking?
No, 25 North Moore Street does not offer parking.
Does 25 North Moore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 North Moore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 North Moore Street have a pool?
No, 25 North Moore Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 North Moore Street have accessible units?
No, 25 North Moore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 North Moore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 North Moore Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 North Moore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 North Moore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
