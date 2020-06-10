All apartments in New York
Find more places like 242 West 53rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
242 West 53rd Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM

242 West 53rd Street

242 West 53rd Street · (917) 653-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Theater District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

242 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $7000 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
Unique layout, Terrace,24H DM, W/D, Pool, Garage, - Property Id: 236333

Pristine condition new home,
Massive private terrace,
Spacious living room with dining room,
Open kitchen with premium appliances,
Bright 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms,
Washer and dryer in unit,
Wood floors,
Floor to ceiling windows,
Climate controlled windows,

24 H Doorman,
Swimming pool indoor and outdoor,
Fitness center,
Residents lounge,
Simulated golf course,
Basketball court,
Sun deck,
Children playroom,
Yoga room,

No fee,

Close to all west side trains,
Central Park,
Many great restaurants,
Shopping,
Garage,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236333
Property Id 236333

(RLNE5614326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 West 53rd Street have any available units?
242 West 53rd Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 West 53rd Street have?
Some of 242 West 53rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 West 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
242 West 53rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 West 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 242 West 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 242 West 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 242 West 53rd Street does offer parking.
Does 242 West 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 West 53rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 West 53rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 242 West 53rd Street has a pool.
Does 242 West 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 242 West 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 242 West 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 West 53rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 242 West 53rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity