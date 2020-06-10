242 West 53rd Street

Amenities
Unique layout, Terrace,24H DM, W/D, Pool, Garage, - Property Id: 236333
Pristine condition new home,
Massive private terrace,
Spacious living room with dining room,
Open kitchen with premium appliances,
Bright 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms,
Washer and dryer in unit,
Wood floors,
Floor to ceiling windows,
Climate controlled windows,
24 H Doorman,
Swimming pool indoor and outdoor,
Fitness center,
Residents lounge,
Simulated golf course,
Basketball court,
Sun deck,
Children playroom,
Yoga room,
No fee,
Close to all west side trains,
Central Park,
Many great restaurants,
Shopping,
Garage,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236333
