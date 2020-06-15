All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

242 West 103rd Street

242 West 103rd Street · (917) 443-7204
Location

242 West 103rd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Renovated One Bedroom Apartment In The Upper West Side! . Exposed Brick And Large Window In Living Room. Bedroom With Exposed Brick, Great Closet Space And Large Windows. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Kitchen Alcove. Pets Allowed! Shares Allowed. Guarantor Allowed. Super Convenient On your corner Broadway And Subway #1 Train, starbucks & many other shops and cafes. Short Commute To Columbia, Barnard, And City College. Year-round Playgrounds Glorious Central Park To The East, And Riverside Park To The West With Its Exhilarating Promenade Along Historic Hudson River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 West 103rd Street have any available units?
242 West 103rd Street has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 West 103rd Street have?
Some of 242 West 103rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 West 103rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
242 West 103rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 West 103rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 West 103rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 242 West 103rd Street offer parking?
No, 242 West 103rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 242 West 103rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 West 103rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 West 103rd Street have a pool?
No, 242 West 103rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 242 West 103rd Street have accessible units?
No, 242 West 103rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 242 West 103rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 West 103rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
