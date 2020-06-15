242 West 103rd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Renovated One Bedroom Apartment In The Upper West Side! . Exposed Brick And Large Window In Living Room. Bedroom With Exposed Brick, Great Closet Space And Large Windows. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Kitchen Alcove. Pets Allowed! Shares Allowed. Guarantor Allowed. Super Convenient On your corner Broadway And Subway #1 Train, starbucks & many other shops and cafes. Short Commute To Columbia, Barnard, And City College. Year-round Playgrounds Glorious Central Park To The East, And Riverside Park To The West With Its Exhilarating Promenade Along Historic Hudson River.