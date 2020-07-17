241 E 38th St

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

AMAZING DEAL WONT LAST!! 100% NO BROKERS FEE!! SPACIOUS STUDIO!!This spacious studio apartment offers an abundance of light through its many windows in the living area, kitchen and bathroom. There is hardwood flooring as well as newly painted walls. This unit also features a gorgeously tiled bathroom.This lovely well kept walk-up building is walking distance to the 4,5,6,7,S trains in Grand Central Station.FOR AN EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE VIEWING PLEASE CONTACT SARAH CALL/TEXT 347-733-7570EMAIL SARAH@MRGNYC.COMOPEN HOUSE BY APPT ONLY