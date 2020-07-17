All apartments in New York
241 E 38th St

241 East 38th Street · (347) 733-7570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

241 East 38th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AMAZING DEAL WONT LAST!! 100% NO BROKERS FEE!! SPACIOUS STUDIO!!This spacious studio apartment offers an abundance of light through its many windows in the living area, kitchen and bathroom. There is hardwood flooring as well as newly painted walls. This unit also features a gorgeously tiled bathroom.This lovely well kept walk-up building is walking distance to the 4,5,6,7,S trains in Grand Central Station.FOR AN EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE VIEWING PLEASE CONTACT SARAH CALL/TEXT 347-733-7570EMAIL SARAH@MRGNYC.COMOPEN HOUSE BY APPT ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 E 38th St have any available units?
241 E 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 241 E 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
241 E 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 E 38th St pet-friendly?
No, 241 E 38th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 241 E 38th St offer parking?
No, 241 E 38th St does not offer parking.
Does 241 E 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 E 38th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 E 38th St have a pool?
No, 241 E 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 241 E 38th St have accessible units?
No, 241 E 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 241 E 38th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 E 38th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 E 38th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 E 38th St does not have units with air conditioning.
