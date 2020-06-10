All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

238 East 24th Street

238 East 24th Street · (212) 683-8300
Location

238 East 24th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SUNDRENCHED Gorgeous and renovated Junior One bedroom.The building and all the apartments went through a complete renovation about 2 years ago. Everything is in mint condition. Located in a prime location seconds away from transportation, restaurants, nightlife, etc. Easy access to Gramercy Park, Kips Bay, Murray Hill, East Village, Flatiron, Union Square, Grand Central, etc.Open layout concept with separate living and sleeping areas. Large windows, closets, and brand new kitchen, floors, etc.Laundry next door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 East 24th Street have any available units?
238 East 24th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 238 East 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
238 East 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 East 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 238 East 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 238 East 24th Street offer parking?
No, 238 East 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 238 East 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 East 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 East 24th Street have a pool?
No, 238 East 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 238 East 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 238 East 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 238 East 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 East 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 East 24th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 East 24th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
