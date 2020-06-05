237 Sullivan Street

Amenities

Fantastic renovated studio in the Heart of Greenwich Village. Surrounded on all sides by some of New York's hippest and best restaurants, bars, and venues, not to mention moments from NYU campus. Washington Square Park is just a single block away, and it's five minutes to the luxurious and lovely Soho, West Village, and Noho.Available for short term rental anywhere from one to twelve months, but listed terms are for a standard, one-year unfurnished lease.Situated in a beautifully maintained modern building. On the third floor of a traditional New York City Walk-Up. Live in simple affordable style, while also getting to experience one of the city's best neighborhoods. All with plenty of closet space, a dishwasher, and the Unicorn of New York City Apartments: an in-unit Washer/Dryer!! Nothing says convenience like ditching the quarters and laundry cards and taking care of business in the comfort of your own Greenwich Village, renovated studio apartment.Rates advertised are set for the most economical time period provided by ownerNet effect.