Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:50 PM

237 Sullivan Street

237 Sullivan Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

237 Sullivan Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic renovated studio in the Heart of Greenwich Village. Surrounded on all sides by some of New York's hippest and best restaurants, bars, and venues, not to mention moments from NYU campus. Washington Square Park is just a single block away, and it's five minutes to the luxurious and lovely Soho, West Village, and Noho.Available for short term rental anywhere from one to twelve months, but listed terms are for a standard, one-year unfurnished lease.Situated in a beautifully maintained modern building. On the third floor of a traditional New York City Walk-Up. Live in simple affordable style, while also getting to experience one of the city's best neighborhoods. All with plenty of closet space, a dishwasher, and the Unicorn of New York City Apartments: an in-unit Washer/Dryer!! Nothing says convenience like ditching the quarters and laundry cards and taking care of business in the comfort of your own Greenwich Village, renovated studio apartment.Rates advertised are set for the most economical time period provided by ownerNet effect.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Sullivan Street have any available units?
237 Sullivan Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 237 Sullivan Street currently offering any rent specials?
237 Sullivan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Sullivan Street pet-friendly?
No, 237 Sullivan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 237 Sullivan Street offer parking?
No, 237 Sullivan Street does not offer parking.
Does 237 Sullivan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 237 Sullivan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Sullivan Street have a pool?
No, 237 Sullivan Street does not have a pool.
Does 237 Sullivan Street have accessible units?
No, 237 Sullivan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Sullivan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 Sullivan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Sullivan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Sullivan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
