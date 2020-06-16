2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

Amenities

Immaculate one-bedroom home in a brand new condominium, The Rennie, is waiting for its first loving residents!

The open layout facilitates the chef's performances and entertainment, as needed.

The apartment features extra-large double (almost floor-to-ceiling) windows.

The kitchen features modern Quartz countertops including a breakfast bar complete with a mosaic glass tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances by Fisher & Paykel are framed by wood grain lower cabinetry paired with white, high-gloss upper cabinetry. Sleek bathroom finishes include Florentine Carrara porcelain wall tile and Grigio Medio porcelain tile floors. A recessed medicine cabinet and wood vanity with integrated sink complete the space.

WiFi enabled EcoBee smart thermostat with remote access, zoned climate control, Bosch Washer and Dryer, and USB charging ports make comfort and convenience instantly accessible. All residences are also pre-wired for cable, telephone and data. Heating and cooling are provided by a vertical water source heat pump system, and energy-efficient windows are comprised of double-glazed, high performance, Low-E glass.

A suite of amenities includes an attended lobby, Rooftop Terrace, Entertaining Terrace, Party Room, Children's Playroom, Fitness Center and Pet Spa and Bike Storage.

Attended parking and private storage are also available but not included in the rent.

Located just a few blocks from the 2, 3, A, C and B trains, this is the piece of Manhattan you didn't know you could have and you just found!