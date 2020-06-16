All apartments in New York
2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:07 AM

2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

2351 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2351 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 415 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
Immaculate one-bedroom home in a brand new condominium, The Rennie, is waiting for its first loving residents!
The open layout facilitates the chef's performances and entertainment, as needed.
The apartment features extra-large double (almost floor-to-ceiling) windows.
The kitchen features modern Quartz countertops including a breakfast bar complete with a mosaic glass tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances by Fisher & Paykel are framed by wood grain lower cabinetry paired with white, high-gloss upper cabinetry. Sleek bathroom finishes include Florentine Carrara porcelain wall tile and Grigio Medio porcelain tile floors. A recessed medicine cabinet and wood vanity with integrated sink complete the space.
WiFi enabled EcoBee smart thermostat with remote access, zoned climate control, Bosch Washer and Dryer, and USB charging ports make comfort and convenience instantly accessible. All residences are also pre-wired for cable, telephone and data. Heating and cooling are provided by a vertical water source heat pump system, and energy-efficient windows are comprised of double-glazed, high performance, Low-E glass.
A suite of amenities includes an attended lobby, Rooftop Terrace, Entertaining Terrace, Party Room, Children's Playroom, Fitness Center and Pet Spa and Bike Storage.
Attended parking and private storage are also available but not included in the rent.
Located just a few blocks from the 2, 3, A, C and B trains, this is the piece of Manhattan you didn't know you could have and you just found!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have any available units?
2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have?
Some of 2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
