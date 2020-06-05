235 West 56th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry pool

Newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment with all new stainless Steel appliances, granite top kitchen, marble bathrooms, queen size bed with top of the line comfortable mattress with Designer Bedding Collection, abundant closet space floor to ceiling Bright and sunny with panoramic views of park, river..etc in an elevator, doorman building with laundry facility on each floor & penthouse level health club w/pool Located in the heart of Manhattan within 2 blocks of central park& 9 subway lines on Columbus circle.