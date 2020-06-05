All apartments in New York
235 West 56th Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

235 West 56th Street

235 West 56th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10107
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
Newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment with all new stainless Steel appliances, granite top kitchen, marble bathrooms, queen size bed with top of the line comfortable mattress with Designer Bedding Collection, abundant closet space floor to ceiling Bright and sunny with panoramic views of park, river..etc in an elevator, doorman building with laundry facility on each floor & penthouse level health club w/pool&#8232;Located in the heart of Manhattan within 2 blocks of central park& 9 subway lines on Columbus circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 West 56th Street have any available units?
235 West 56th Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 West 56th Street have?
Some of 235 West 56th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 West 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 West 56th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 West 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 235 West 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 235 West 56th Street offer parking?
No, 235 West 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 235 West 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 West 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 West 56th Street have a pool?
Yes, 235 West 56th Street has a pool.
Does 235 West 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 235 West 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 West 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 West 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
