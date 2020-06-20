235 E 39th St D25

Amenities
Huge 3BR/2BA in a Luxury Doorman Building - Property Id: 289679
Available Immediately~Murray Hill
****NO FEE + 2 MONTHS FREE ON A 14 MONTH LEASE****
This is an amazing 3 bedroom with 2 FULL BATHS has spectacular curved wall of windows in the living room showcasing panoramic views of the New York City skyline. A large chef's kitchen includes Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and floating island/eating bar. The apartment also features an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer, wood flooring throughout, multiple closets including a walk-in, and a luxurious master bedroom with an en-suite 5 piece bath with double vanity, soaking tub, and glass enclosed shower with rain shower head.
Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
*Listed rent is the net effective rent with 2 months free rent on a 14 month lease; Gross rent is $10,500
