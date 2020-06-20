235 E 39th St D25

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym hot tub

Huge 3BR/2BA in a Luxury Doorman Building - Property Id: 289679



Available Immediately~Murray Hill



****NO FEE + 2 MONTHS FREE ON A 14 MONTH LEASE****



This is an amazing 3 bedroom with 2 FULL BATHS has spectacular curved wall of windows in the living room showcasing panoramic views of the New York City skyline. A large chef's kitchen includes Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and floating island/eating bar. The apartment also features an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer, wood flooring throughout, multiple closets including a walk-in, and a luxurious master bedroom with an en-suite 5 piece bath with double vanity, soaking tub, and glass enclosed shower with rain shower head.



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.



*Listed rent is the net effective rent with 2 months free rent on a 14 month lease; Gross rent is $10,500

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289679

Property Id 289679



(RLNE5815061)