Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

235 E 39th St D25

235 East 39th Street · (281) 763-9523
Location

235 East 39th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit D25 · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
hot tub
Huge 3BR/2BA in a Luxury Doorman Building - Property Id: 289679

Available Immediately~Murray Hill

****NO FEE + 2 MONTHS FREE ON A 14 MONTH LEASE****

This is an amazing 3 bedroom with 2 FULL BATHS has spectacular curved wall of windows in the living room showcasing panoramic views of the New York City skyline. A large chef's kitchen includes Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and floating island/eating bar. The apartment also features an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer, wood flooring throughout, multiple closets including a walk-in, and a luxurious master bedroom with an en-suite 5 piece bath with double vanity, soaking tub, and glass enclosed shower with rain shower head.

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

*Listed rent is the net effective rent with 2 months free rent on a 14 month lease; Gross rent is $10,500
Property Id 289679

(RLNE5815061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

