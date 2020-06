234 West 46th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets doorman valet service internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities doorman internet access valet service

West 46th Street, Manhattan, New York, NY 10036 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Jason Kim, Oxford Property Group, (646) 577-5982. Available from: 04/27/2020. No pets allowed. SPLENDID 1BR ON E 46 ++ PRIME MIDTOWN EAST ++ GREAT SPACE ++ DOORMAN/ELEV/LAUN/VALET/WIFI++ WALK IN CLOSET ++ BRIGHT N SUNNY APT ++ HIGH CEILINGS ++ HARDWOOD FLOORS ++ SEE THIS NOW!! ++ I HAVE ACCESS TO EVERY AVAILABLE LISTING INCLUDING EXCLUSIVE LISTINGS AT BOND NEW YORK PROPERTIES ++ IF THIS APARTMENT IS NOT WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR, I HAVE THE MEANS TO FIND YOU THE RIGHT PLACE ++ E-MAIL, TEXT, OR CALL AT ANY TIME ++ L [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3522822 ]